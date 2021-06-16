 
checkAd

Entravision Announces Extension of NFL Partnership for Exclusive National Spanish Radio Broadcast Rights

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, today announced that the Company will bring listeners the most extensive Spanish language radio broadcast coverage of the NFL in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Entravision will broadcast more NFL games than ever before in the 2021 season, scheduled to cover 50 games in 29 U.S. markets across its owned-and-operated and affiliate stations.

Entravision will begin with NFL Kickoff on Thursday, September 9, featuring a match-up between the Dallas Cowboys and the defending Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Radio coverage continues across the entire, newly expanded 18-week NFL season, including all Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football games, and will extend through the postseason including the AFC Championship, NFC Championship and culminating with Super Bowl LVI when the event returns to Los Angeles on February 13, 2022 after nearly three decades. Super Bowl LVI will be played at SoFi Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.

Entravision’s game day broadcasts include a 15-minute pre-game show, followed by the live game broadcast and post-game analysis. In addition, Sunday broadcasts start with a 30-minute signature analysis show, Pase Completo, prior to the pre-game show. In its sixth season, Pase Completo features veteran multi-sport announcer Ricardo Celis and game analyst Tony Nuñez. The Pase Completo program will also be streamed live on Facebook Live.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the NFL and bring our listeners the most extensive Spanish language radio broadcast of the National Football League,” said Jeffery Liberman, President and Chief Operating Officer of Entravision Communications Corporation. “With the expectation that NFL stadiums will return to full capacity for the 2021 season, the fast-growing Latino fan base is passionately awaiting the start of the season. We have had a great partnership with the NFL, and we will continue to build upon this momentum to provide best-in-class coverage and cross-promotion of the most beloved sports properties in the United States.”

“Our partnership with Entravision is vital as it helps bring NFL football to Spanish speaking fans, one of the fastest growing segments of the NFL fan base,” said Tim Ellis, Chief Marketing Officer of the NFL. “Providing Spanish language calls of a large slate of NFL games including Sunday Night and Monday Night Football as well as the postseason and the Super Bowl, Entravision will ensure that our Latino fans have access to the NFL.”

Stations carrying Entravision’s leading coverage of the NFL 2021 season:

MARKET

STATE

CALL LETTERS

BAND

DIAL

OWNER

LUBBOCK

TEXAS

KBZO

AM

1460

Entravision

LOS ANGELES

CALIFORNIA

KDLD

FM

103.1

Entravision

SALT LAKE CITY

UTAH

KDUT

FM

102.3

ALPHA MEDIA

DALLAS-FT.WORTH

TEXAS

KFLC

AM

1270

TUDN

SAN ANTONIO

TEXAS

KFLZ

FM

87.9

TUDN

EL PASO

TEXAS

KINT

FM

93.9

Entravision

DENVER

COLORADO

KJMN

FM

92.1

Entravision

HOUSTON-GALVESTON

TEXAS

KLAT

AM

1010

TUDN

PALM SPRINGS

CALIFORNIA

KLOB

FM

94.7

Entravision

HOUSTON-GALVESTON

TEXAS

KLTN

FM-HD3

102.9

TUDN

MCALLEN

TEXAS

KNVO

FM

101.1

Entravision

ASPEN

COLORADO

KPVW

FM

107.1

Entravision

RENO

NEVADA

KRNV

FM

102.1

Entravision

SAN ANTONIO

TEXAS

KROM

FM-HD2

92.9

TUDN

LAS VEGAS

NEVADA

KRRN

FM

92.7

Entravision

ALBUQUERQUE

NEW MEXICO

KRZY

AM

1450

Entravision

EL CENTRO

CALIFORNIA

KSEH

FM

94.5

Entravision

MONTEREY-SALINAS

CALIFORNIA

KSES

FM

107.1

Entravision

STOCKTON/MODESTO

CALIFORNIA

KTSE

FM

97.1

Entravision

SALT LAKE CITY

UTAH

KTUB

AM

1600

ALPHA MEDIA

PHOENIX

ARIZONA

KVVA

FM

106.9 & 107.1

Entravision

SACRAMENTO

CALIFORNIA

KXSE

FM

104.3

Entravision

NEW YORK

NEW YORK

WADO

AM

1280

TUDN

MIAMI-FT.LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD

FLORIDA

WAMR

FM-HD3

107.5

TUDN

WEST PALM BEACH

FLORIDA

WEFL

AM

760

TUDN

CHICAGO

ILLINOIS

WOJO

FM-HD3

105.1

TUDN

MIAMI-FT.LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD

FLORIDA

WQBA

AM

1140

TUDN

CHICAGO

ILLINOIS

WRTO

AM

1200

TUDN

NEW YORK

NEW YORK

WXNY

FM-HD3

96.3

TUDN

*Highlights refer to affiliated stations.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, marketing and technology company serving clients throughout the United States and in more than 20 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Entravision has 54 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks, and 48 Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, award-winning talent. Our dynamic digital portfolio includes Entravision Digital, which serves SMBs in high-density U.S. Latino markets and provides cutting-edge mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms that allow advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms, along with Cisneros Interactive, a leader in digital advertising solutions in the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets representing major technology platforms. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol: EVC. Learn more about all of our media, marketing and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Entravision Communications (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Entravision Announces Extension of NFL Partnership for Exclusive National Spanish Radio Broadcast Rights Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, today announced that the Company will bring listeners the most extensive Spanish language radio broadcast coverage of the NFL in both the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Amcor Sees U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap Launch as Opportunity to Drive Circular Economy Progress
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Moderna and Magenta Partner to Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine and Updated Variant Booster ...
Gartner Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $600 Million 3.625% Senior Notes due 2029
 Luminar Debuts Blade, a Design Vision for Our Autonomous Future
DKNG BREAKING INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages DraftKings Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K to Inquire About ...
Carbios Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum
Danimer Scientific Helps Launch U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap to 2025, Driving a National Strategy to ...
QAD Partners with Virtual Integrated Analytics Solutions (VIAS) Mexico
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
Entravision Communications Corporation Expands Global Digital Footprint Through Acquisition of Leading Digital Marketing & Advertising Company MediaDonuts
08.06.21
 Entravision Announces Participation in the 11th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference