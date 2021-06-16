checkAd

SEGRO plc Board Committee Memberships

SEGRO plc announces that Sue Clayton, Non-Executive Director, was appointed a member of the Audit and Remuneration Committees with effect from 15 June 2021. Mary Barnard, Non-Executive Director, was also appointed a member of the Audit Committee with effect from 15 June 2021.

Following the announcement on 30 March 2021, Christopher Fisher is also stepping down from the Nomination Committee with effect from 15 June 2021. He will continue to serve as Chair of the Remuneration Committee until 30 June 2021, and remains a member of the Audit Committee until his retirement from the Board on 30 September 2021.



