checkAd

Pennsylvania American Water Recognized with Communicator and Telly Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 18:48  |  24   |   |   

Pennsylvania American Water announced today that it was recognized with three individual awards for its ‘Defend Your Drains’ public service commercial, which featured animated characters Fats, Oil, and Grease as uninvited holiday party guests. These fun and festive characters in their seasonal flair and ugly sweaters helped tell the story of how to prevent sewer backups in the home over the holiday season.

“We are very proud of our external affairs team and their receipt of these prestigious awards,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. “The ‘Defend Your Drains’ video underscores the importance of the proper disposal of fats, grease, and oil while also being engaging and entertaining.”

The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts’ honored the company with Communicator Awards of Excellence in the Individual Public Service and Individual Education categories. The company also received a 2021 Silver Telly Award in the Non-Broadcast General-Safety category.

With over 6,000 entries received from across the US and worldwide, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals. Winners who received the competition’s highest honor, the Award of Excellence, include UFC, PepsiCo, Forbes, BoxMedia, WWE, Microsoft, Code Red, GmbH, Comcast, and Disney Creative Studios. Please visit communicatorawards.com to view the complete winners’ list.

“The work entered into this year’s 27th Annual Communicator Awards is even more impressive than in seasons past. This year’s entries are a truly stellar embodiment of our ‘Communication is everything’ tagline,” noted Eva McCloskey, managing director of the AIVA. She added, “On behalf of the Academy, I would like to thank all of this season’s entrants for their willingness to produce such boundary-pushing, effective and outstanding work.”

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and are judged by a group of over 200+ industry leaders. The Telly Awards was founded in 1979 and honors excellence in local, regional, and cable television commercials, and non-broadcast video and television programming. Receiving over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world.

Defend Your Drains” was animated by Pittsburgh-based marketing agency Blink and is available on Pennsylvania American Water’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse US publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

American Water Works Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pennsylvania American Water Recognized with Communicator and Telly Awards Pennsylvania American Water announced today that it was recognized with three individual awards for its ‘Defend Your Drains’ public service commercial, which featured animated characters Fats, Oil, and Grease as uninvited holiday party guests. These …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Gartner Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $600 Million 3.625% Senior Notes due 2029
Three Powerhouse Women to be Nominated to Doma Board; Expects to Add Facebook’s Chief Diversity ...
DKNG BREAKING INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages DraftKings Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K to Inquire About ...
Amazon and Metro Announce a $125 Million Commitment to Create 1,000 Affordable Housing Units at ...
Wipro joins World Economic Forum’s Partnership for New Work Standards initiative
OriginClear Announces Prasad Tare as Chief Financial Officer
Columbia Care Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Medicine Man, a Rapidly Growing, Vertically ...
New Partnership With Black Future Co-op Fund, UW Foster, and Bank of America Invests in Washington ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.06.21
AWWA 2021 American Water Scholarship Presented to University of Toledo Doctoral Student Parul Baranwal
10.06.21
American Water Charitable Foundation Announces 2021 Keep Communities Flowing Grant Award Recipients
10.06.21
American Water Honors Illinois American Water Employee and Diverse Suppliers
09.06.21
Bitcoin, Gold, Clover Health, Wendyu00b4s, Palantir, Coinbase, Iron Mountain, Nvidia & Co. - Opening Bell
08.06.21
American Water’s Cheryl Norton Recognized With 2021 Rooted in Community Award
07.06.21
Pennsylvania American Water Donates $25,000 to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
07.06.21
Water Quality Reports Available Online for New Jersey American Water Customers
04.06.21
Illinois American Water Celebrates Several Safety Excellence Milestones in the Company’s Southern Division
03.06.21
Illinois American Water Names Angie Bell Director of Rates and Regulatory
03.06.21
American Water Announces Job Opportunities For the Camden, N.J. Community