checkAd

The AlTouq Group Announces Family Firm Institute Educational Scholarships to Recipients from Africa, Latin America, and the United States

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 21:16  |  35   |   |   

BOSTON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AlTouq Group, through the Family Firm Institute (FFI) Global Education Network (GEN), has provided three practitioners and academics, hailing from Africa, Latin America, and the United States, with its 2021 annual scholarships for the Advanced Certificate in Family Business Advising (ACFBA). The scholarships are highly competitive and provide recipients with online education and professional designations in family business and family wealth advising.

The annual AlTouq Group scholarship aims to support those committed to the field of family enterprise. Candidates for this scholarship are either (i) individuals with established credentials in the fields of law, finance, behavioral science, or management science who wish to specialize in advising or consulting with family enterprises, or (ii) next-gen family business members who would like to formalize or enhance their learning on the family enterprise.

The successful recipients of the 2021 AlTouq Group scholarship are:

  • Monika Hudson, Ed.D.
    Associate Professor/Director
    USF Gellert Family Business Center, University of San Francisco
    San Francisco, CA
  • Tsitsi Mutendi
    Family Business Advisor
    Harare, Zimbabwe
  • Luz Leyda Vega-Rosado, Ph.D.
    Academic and Family Business Advisor
    Rincón, Puerto Rico

In past years, the AlTouq Group FFI GEN scholarships have been awarded to academics from Singapore and Hong Kong as well.

In announcing the awardees, AlTouq Group's CEO Mr. AbdulMohsen AlTouq commented that FFI was an invaluable global platform for family business practitioners and academics, and that the AlTouq Group was glad to have been part of supporting the cause for several years now. Mr. AlTouq wished the scholarship beneficiaries well and hoped they will be able to utilize the AlTouq Group scholarship to its fullest potential.

About:
 The AlTouq Group http://www.altouq.com/en/ is a Saudi Arabian Family Office that is the investment vehicle for the AlTouq family. Over the past several decades, it has grown into a sophisticated local and international investor with a global revenue generating asset base.

FFI Global Education Network (FFIGEN https://www.ffigen.org/) is the most trusted and globally recognized provider of family enterprise professional education in the world. GEN offers cutting-edge multidisciplinary courses and world-class certificate programs for family enterprise advisers, practitioners, academics, and professionals.

Family Firm Institute http://www.ffi.org FFI's mission is to be the most influential global network of thought-leaders in the field of family enterprise. FFI provides research-based learning and relevant tools for advisors and consultants, academics, and family enterprise members to drive success.

For further information contact: Nell Pepper at nell@ffi.org




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The AlTouq Group Announces Family Firm Institute Educational Scholarships to Recipients from Africa, Latin America, and the United States BOSTON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The AlTouq Group, through the Family Firm Institute (FFI) Global Education Network (GEN), has provided three practitioners and academics, hailing from Africa, Latin America, and the United States, with its 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
Atradius: 50% of all Asia B2B credit sales are overdue
Glassdoor Reveals Employees' Choice Awards For The Top CEOs in 2021
EQT Private Equity acquires majority stake in Parcel2Go, UK's largest parcel delivery marketplace ...
Takeda Pharmaceuticals Marks its 240th Founding Anniversary
Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size To Reach $446 Billion By 2028, Advent Of Technologically Advanced Healthcare Solutions Incorporating A.I., and IoT To Witness High Adoption Rates: Grand View Research, Inc.
Accepted Benefits of Increased Vehicle Safety, Improved Overall On-the-Road Quality to Extend ...
Norgine B.V. enters into exclusive distribution agreement for the commercialisation of PLENVU in ...
Irish Whiskey Market to Reach $7.67 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Sustainability and Affordability to play a Vital Role in the Growth of the Murumuru Butter Market, ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Thriving Demand for Downstream Nitrogen-based Products Enriches Value Chain of Ammonia Market, Wide Demand in Agriculture Industry Spurs Growth: TMR
Investment in Israeli Innovation Companies Hits $10.5 Billion, Shattering 2020 Record in Under Six ...
JungJin SEO from South Korea named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021
Klarna secures additional funding as consumers demand smarter alternatives to shop, bank, & pay
Blockchain Applications to Increase Efficiency and Transparency in the Global Mobility Supply Chain
Universal Hotels chooses Magaluf for their new 'flagship' hotel
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Grifols takes another step in the fight against Alzheimer's, partners with Ace to open first AMBAR ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered and Temasek to take climate action through global carbon exchange and ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus