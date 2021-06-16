Oportun to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun Financial Corporation (“Oportun” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRT), today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Raul Vazquez, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The fireside chat will be available via webcast and will begin at 10:55 AM Eastern Time.



Investors and interested parties may listen to the live webcast of the fireside chat through the Investor Relations section of Oportun’s website at investor.oportun.com under the ‘Events & Presentations’ section at the appropriate time. A replay of the fireside chat will be available through July 22, 2021.