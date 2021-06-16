Noranda Income Fund Annual General Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noranda Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX:NIF.UN) announced today the voting results from its Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”) of unitholders held this morning.



At the AGM, there were 26 holders of Priority Units and Special Fund Units (“Units”) of the Fund represented in person or by proxy, holding 25,635,139 Units and representing 51.28% of the Fund’s 49,989,975 issued and outstanding Units. The results of the vote for the election of trustees were as follows: