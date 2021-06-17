Pacifico Renewables Yield AG achieves strong growth with constant operating margins in 2020 - further growth and portfolio expansion expected

Revenues grow by almost 46% to €16,2 million

Constant adjusted operating EBITDA-margin of 78%

Cash flows from operating activities increase to €10.6 million

Strategic milestones achieved - basis for further growth established

Confirmation of the guidance for 2021: revenues between €17.3 million and €19.3 million and electricity production between 103 GWh and 115 GWh expected

Gruenwald, June 17, 2021 - Pacifico Renewables Yield AG (ISIN: DE000A2YN371) (the "Company", "Pacifico"), an independent energy producer from renewable sources listed in the primary market segment of the open market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange, looks back on a very successful financial year 2020. Revenues increased by almost 46% to €16.2 million (2019: €11.1 million[1]) and electricity production increased by 43% to 82 GWh (2019: 57 GWh1). Both values were therefore within the range of the raised guidance from September 2020. With an adjusted operating EBITDA[2] of €12.6 million (2019: €8.8 million1) at a margin of 78% (2019: 79%) and an adjusted operating EBIT of €4.8 million (2019: €3.6 million1) at a margin of 30% (2019: 32%), the portfolio's operating result is above the previous year's level. This result is accompanied by a strong increase in cash flows from operating activities to €10.6 million (2019: €3.8 million). Following the positive consolidated result in the first half of 2020, the consolidated result for the full year 2020 reports a loss of €3.8 million (2019: €1.7 million). This was mainly the result of transaction costs, which primarily arose from the rights issue in the second half of the year and from acquisitions. These measures will only have an effect limited to the financial year 2020 and have laid the foundation for future revenue growth.