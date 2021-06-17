DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM Group on growth path; Annual General Meeting approves renaming 17.06.2021 / 12:19 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Forecast for fiscal year 2021 increased significantly following the acquisition of Bikeleasing Group

- BCM becomes "Brockhaus Technologies AG"

Frankfurt am Main, June 17, 2021. Brockhaus Capital Management AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, "BCM"), a long-term oriented technology group focused on acquiring high-margin and high-growth technology and innovation champions within the German Mittelstand, held its virtual Annual General Meeting on June 16, 2021.

At yesterday's Annual General Meeting in Frankfurt, the shareholders of BCM approved the resolutions with a large majority and formally approved the acts of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board. A total of about 80% of the voting capital stock was represented. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was held as a virtual event.

Marco Brockhaus, CEO of BCM: "Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, the fiscal year 2020 was particularly challenging. The revenue level that we generated, combined with high profitability, therefore is a major achievement. And the upward trend continues. Catch-up effects and the signed purchase agreement for the acquisition of innovation leader Bikeleasing have put us on a clear growth trajectory."

As a result of catch-up effects, the BCM Group almost matched the prior-year revenue level in the first four months of this year. Moreover, on June 16, 2021, BCM signed a purchase agreement for the acquisition of a majority stake in Bikeleasing Group ("BLS"). Established in 2015, BLS (www.bikeleasing.de) is a leading digital B2B platform for green assets. Through its highly automated digital platform, BLS currently allows around 25,000 corporate customers of the German Mittelstand to arrange and manage company bicycle leases for their approximately 1.2 million employees. For BCM, this is the third majority acquisition, following the acquisition of sensor-technology specialist Palas and IT security specialist IHSE.