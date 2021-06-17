Medallia Partners with New Metrics to Expand Operations in the Middle East

“Our mission at New Metrics is to create flawless brand experiences for leading organizations across the Middle East,” said Mohamad El-Hinnawi, Partner and Practice Leader for Experience Management and Digital Transformation at New Metrics. “We are thrilled to partner with a like-minded leader in customer and employee experience to bring Medallia technology to market across the region.”

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced a partnership with New Metrics , a leading provider of experience management solutions and services in the Middle East. Under the agreement, New Metrics will resell Medallia software and provide professional services.

With the new partnership, New Metrics can combine its extensive experience in designing and implementing customer experience programs with market-leading technology from Medallia to help brands across the Middle East create great experiences for customers and employees. To facilitate access and compliance, Medallia solutions will be hosted on local servers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

El-Hinnawi continued, “Now that a global leader like Medallia will be hosted on local servers in the KSA, we are certain that the value provided to our clients in both the public and private sectors will be realized faster. It will also put our clients in a better position to achieve their citizen and customer-centric objectives in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.”

“Medallia Partners are an extension of our team, playing an important part of our development and growth, helping us create a world where companies are loved by customers and employees,” said Medallia Senior Vice President of Channels & Alliances Steve Vierra. “We are thrilled to launch the partnership with New Metrics to help our joint customers deliver exceptional experiences for customers, employees, patients, and citizens.”

