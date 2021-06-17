M3 Invests in Physicians Career Portal praktischArzt (FOTO)

checkAd

Mannheim (ots) - The German physician career portal praktischArzt
(https://www.praktischarzt.de/) has a new shareholder. The Japanese M3 group is
acquiring a minority stake in pA Medien GmbH, the operator of the praktischArzt
network, via its European subsidiary M3 Medical Holdings. The synergy
established between the two companies shall allow for future growth of the
praktischArzt brand in Germany and throughout Europe.

Tremendous Enthusiasm Amongst All Parties

Through a clear target-group orientation on health care professionals, the M3
network today has access to over 6 million doctors worldwide. Masaki Jomori,
Senior Vice President (M3 EU), verifies monthly numerous investment requests
from both young and matured companies. When establishing his relationship with
the founders of praktischArzt about possible participation opportunities, he was
immediately excited with his overall evaluation of the company: "I could not
believe that such a small team had generated such a high reach in such a short
period of time. I was immediately impressed by the outstanding product developed
by praktischArzt and the team behind it."

The collaboration between the two companies was established by Marijo Jurasovic,
Managing Director of Vidal MMI Germany GmbH, a subsidiary of M3 in Germany,
which operates the portals Gelbe Liste and Rehaklinken.de amongst others. "From
our initial conversations with the founders and managing directors of
praktischArzt Timo Krasko and Michael Schmitt, it became clear there was a great
connection between the companies, humanely and professionally alike. Although
praktischArzt is a young company, their entire teams' high level of
professionalism, agility and comprehensive market knowledge quickly convinced me
that we needed to invest and establish a long-term relationship with this
company," says Jurasovic.

Additional Outreach to Physicians

When praktischArzt had over 1,000,000 visitors per month for the first time in
November 2019, an important milestone was reached for the company. Since then,
the portal has recorded seven-digit visitor numbers every month. "Our motto has
always been that applicant reach and customer satisfaction must be, and is, our
top priority," said Michael Schmitt. "Over the course of the past few years, our
company had received various investment offers, and until today, we had passed
on all of them. Our company philosophy and values are very important to us.
After our initial discussions, it was clear: both companies tick the same way.
For us, that was the decisive factor for a common future," spoke Schmitt.

Already today, praktischArzt continues to break new grounds and combining a job
