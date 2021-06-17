M3 Invests in Physicians Career Portal praktischArzt (FOTO)

Mannheim (ots) - The German physician career portal praktischArzt

(https://www.praktischarzt.de/) has a new shareholder. The Japanese M3 group is

acquiring a minority stake in pA Medien GmbH, the operator of the praktischArzt

network, via its European subsidiary M3 Medical Holdings. The synergy

established between the two companies shall allow for future growth of the

praktischArzt brand in Germany and throughout Europe.



Tremendous Enthusiasm Amongst All Parties





Through a clear target-group orientation on health care professionals, the M3network today has access to over 6 million doctors worldwide. Masaki Jomori,Senior Vice President (M3 EU), verifies monthly numerous investment requestsfrom both young and matured companies. When establishing his relationship withthe founders of praktischArzt about possible participation opportunities, he wasimmediately excited with his overall evaluation of the company: "I could notbelieve that such a small team had generated such a high reach in such a shortperiod of time. I was immediately impressed by the outstanding product developedby praktischArzt and the team behind it."The collaboration between the two companies was established by Marijo Jurasovic,Managing Director of Vidal MMI Germany GmbH, a subsidiary of M3 in Germany,which operates the portals Gelbe Liste and Rehaklinken.de amongst others. "Fromour initial conversations with the founders and managing directors ofpraktischArzt Timo Krasko and Michael Schmitt, it became clear there was a greatconnection between the companies, humanely and professionally alike. AlthoughpraktischArzt is a young company, their entire teams' high level ofprofessionalism, agility and comprehensive market knowledge quickly convinced methat we needed to invest and establish a long-term relationship with thiscompany," says Jurasovic.Additional Outreach to PhysiciansWhen praktischArzt had over 1,000,000 visitors per month for the first time inNovember 2019, an important milestone was reached for the company. Since then,the portal has recorded seven-digit visitor numbers every month. "Our motto hasalways been that applicant reach and customer satisfaction must be, and is, ourtop priority," said Michael Schmitt. "Over the course of the past few years, ourcompany had received various investment offers, and until today, we had passedon all of them. Our company philosophy and values are very important to us.After our initial discussions, it was clear: both companies tick the same way.For us, that was the decisive factor for a common future," spoke Schmitt.Already today, praktischArzt continues to break new grounds and combining a job