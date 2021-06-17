checkAd

Training Insurance Professionals Becomes Easier with Expanded Verisk Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

ISO Education Program Now Available for Insurers to Self-Host Within Their Learning Management Systems

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an evolving insurance workforce, insurers can now more efficiently onboard, train and develop employees on critical ISO solutions, thanks to Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider. ISO, a Verisk business, announced today that participating insurers can now integrate over 140 e-learning courses from ISO Education as part of their existing subscription.

The ISO Education curriculum includes deep dives into ISO’s industry-leading insurance pricing solutions and policy programs and related products such as Mozart Forms Composer, Risk Analyzer and DataCube, created by the same subject matter experts who built and support them.

ISO Education has already helped train nearly 7,000 insurance professionals, resulting in more than 15,000 course enrollments. The new functionality allows insurers to centralize their training resources and better manage the progress of employees towards their learning goals. Five insurers have recently embraced the functionality, implementing over 110 courses—nearly 55 hours of instructional content—in their learning environments.

Supporting the insurance industry’s talent development, as retirements loom
Over the next 15 years, half of the current insurance workforce will retire, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s America Works Report. This “retirement cliff” will leave more than 400,000 open positions unfilled, as less than a quarter of the industry is under the age of 35, the report explains.

“The insurance workforce is in the midst of an unprecedented demographic transformation as workers retire and a new generation fills the ranks,” said Scott West, vice president and managing director of ISO Core Lines Customer Strategy. “Developing this new talent while ensuring current employees have the product knowledge they need of the ISO policy programs that help support their businesses can be a huge resource drain. By leveraging the new functionality, insurers can expand their training with efficiency and customize learning plans to meet their specific needs.”

In the past two years, enrollment in ISO Education has grown 78 percent and the number of courses in the curriculum has nearly doubled. Verisk will continue this aggressive investment in 2021 with new courses on ISO’s General Liability, Property, Personal Auto, and Personal Inland Marine programs, among others.

To learn more, please visit https://www.verisk.com/insurance/products/iso-education/

About Verisk 
Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company’s advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company’s analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more: Verisk.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact:
Ali Krueger Herbert
Ali.Krueger@verisk.com
551-204-6592





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Training Insurance Professionals Becomes Easier with Expanded Verisk Program ISO Education Program Now Available for Insurers to Self-Host Within Their Learning Management SystemsJERSEY CITY, N.J., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - In an evolving insurance workforce, insurers can now more efficiently onboard, train and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS
VGP and Allianz Joint Venture Completes €68 million Logistics Portfolio Purchase
Monument beginnt mit der Exploration im Murchison-Goldprojekt
Wayside Technology Group Elects Gerri Gold to Board of Directors
L Brands Announces Board of Directors for Standalone Victoria's Secret
Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova
C4 Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Huntington Announces the Closing of the Upsized Brokered Private Placement of C$6,000,000 and the ...
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus