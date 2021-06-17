checkAd

Tractor Supply Company Breaks Ground on New Distribution Center

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 15:05  |  37   |   |   

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today it has officially begun construction on its new distribution center in Navarre, Ohio. The Company celebrated the occasion on Wednesday with a ceremonial groundbreaking at the site of the new facility, which will create more than 375 new full-time jobs by the end of 2023 and service more than 250 Tractor Supply stores at full capacity. With an initial investment of nearly $70 million, construction is currently scheduled to be completed by Fall 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005281/en/

Tractor Supply executives, local government officials and development partners break ground on the Company’s new distribution center in Navarre, Ohio. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tractor Supply executives, local government officials and development partners break ground on the Company’s new distribution center in Navarre, Ohio. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Tractor Supply is excited to break ground on our ninth distribution center,” said Colin Yankee, Tractor Supply’s Executive Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer. “The central location of this new facility in Navarre, Ohio will allow us to more efficiently service our growing store base and online sales as we continue investing in our business for future success. Beyond the technical fit, we were excited to find the right combination of community support, workforce and cultural fit between Tractor Supply’s values and the Village of Navarre. We thank everyone who has helped in making this possible and look forward to a longstanding partnership as we build a loyal and dedicated team at this facility and become an integral part of this community.”

The 895,000-square-foot facility is being designed and built to meet high energy efficiency and environmental standards. The Company anticipates seeking LEED Gold certification by the U.S. Green Building Council. This distribution center will be the second project built on the former 327-acre Stark County Farm property, managed by the Stark Board of Trade. Tractor Supply currently operates 96 stores and employs over 1,700 Team Members across Ohio.

Daniel DeHoff, president of The DeHoff Development Company, which is developing the Stark County Farm on behalf of the Stark Board of Trade, stated, “On behalf of the six foundations who invested in the development of this Industrial Park, we welcome Tractor Supply as our newest industry. We look forward to bringing more great companies and great paying jobs to Stark County. Each new industry helps these foundations realize their respective Mission-Related Investment which multiplies their philanthropic impact in the communities they serve – and that’s great news for everyone.“

Seite 1 von 3
Tractor Supply Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tractor Supply Company Breaks Ground on New Distribution Center Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today it has officially begun construction on its new distribution center in Navarre, Ohio. The Company celebrated the occasion on Wednesday …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Behalf of ...
Prime Day Deals Preview: Two Days, More Than 2 Million Deals, Starting June 21
Roxgold Intercepts 39 G/T Over 8M at New Gabbro North Prospect and Extends Sunbird With 15.1 G/T ...
Steward Health Care to Acquire Five Hospitals in the Miami-Dade/Southern Broward Area From Tenet ...
Kilroy Realty to Expand Into Austin, Texas and Grow Its West Coast Footprint With Three Strategic ...
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Amazon Announces New Robotics Fulfillment Center in Baton Rouge
Data Published in New England Journal of Medicine Shows Pfizer’s Tofacitinib Meets Primary ...
Amazon Studios Releases Inclusion Policy and Playbook to Strengthen Ongoing Commitment to Diverse ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.05.21
Forbes Ranks Tractor Supply a Top Employer for New Graduates for Second Year in a Row
22.05.21
Tractor Supply Makes Surprise $200,000 Donation to Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation
19.05.21
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
18.05.21
Tractor Supply Raises $718,852 for 4-H Youth Nationwide During Spring Paper Clover Campaign