Tractor Supply Company Breaks Ground on New Distribution Center

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today it has officially begun construction on its new distribution center in Navarre, Ohio. The Company celebrated the occasion on Wednesday with a ceremonial groundbreaking at the site of the new facility, which will create more than 375 new full-time jobs by the end of 2023 and service more than 250 Tractor Supply stores at full capacity. With an initial investment of nearly $70 million, construction is currently scheduled to be completed by Fall 2022.

Tractor Supply executives, local government officials and development partners break ground on the Company’s new distribution center in Navarre, Ohio. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Tractor Supply is excited to break ground on our ninth distribution center,” said Colin Yankee, Tractor Supply’s Executive Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer. “The central location of this new facility in Navarre, Ohio will allow us to more efficiently service our growing store base and online sales as we continue investing in our business for future success. Beyond the technical fit, we were excited to find the right combination of community support, workforce and cultural fit between Tractor Supply’s values and the Village of Navarre. We thank everyone who has helped in making this possible and look forward to a longstanding partnership as we build a loyal and dedicated team at this facility and become an integral part of this community.”

The 895,000-square-foot facility is being designed and built to meet high energy efficiency and environmental standards. The Company anticipates seeking LEED Gold certification by the U.S. Green Building Council. This distribution center will be the second project built on the former 327-acre Stark County Farm property, managed by the Stark Board of Trade. Tractor Supply currently operates 96 stores and employs over 1,700 Team Members across Ohio.

Daniel DeHoff, president of The DeHoff Development Company, which is developing the Stark County Farm on behalf of the Stark Board of Trade, stated, “On behalf of the six foundations who invested in the development of this Industrial Park, we welcome Tractor Supply as our newest industry. We look forward to bringing more great companies and great paying jobs to Stark County. Each new industry helps these foundations realize their respective Mission-Related Investment which multiplies their philanthropic impact in the communities they serve – and that’s great news for everyone.“