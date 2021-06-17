Hibbett Investor Day Details

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS: HIBB), a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer, will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, June 24, 2021, beginning at 9 a.m. ET.

The Company will stream the presentation, including a live Q&A session with its management team, via a live webcast. The event is anticipated to conclude no later than noon ET. A 30-day online replay of the Investor Day meeting will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live webcast. A link to this webcast can be found on the Company’s website http://www.hibbett.com, under Investor Relations in the News & Events section.