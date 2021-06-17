checkAd

ISG Launches 2021 ISG Star of Excellence Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 17:26  |  50   |   |   

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the launch of the 2021 ISG Star of Excellence Awards, the premiere recognition program for the IT and business services industry that ranks providers on the quality of their services based on direct customer feedback.

Now in its fourth year, the ISG Star of Excellence Awards program is backed by even more robust customer experience (CX) data that ISG uses to evaluate providers through its ISG Provider Lens research and make recommendations to the firm’s enterprise clients.

Previously based on an annual, point-in-time customer satisfaction survey, the latest edition of the Awards is now based on continuous CX research that asks enterprises to rate their experiences with hundreds of IT and business services providers on an ongoing basis, across six dimensions: Collaboration and Transparency; Execution and Delivery; Innovation and Thought Leadership; Governance and Compliance; People and Cultural Fit, and Business Continuity and Flexibility.

The research goes beyond general satisfaction to explore, in depth, customer experiences with specific services and solutions offered by the providers—research that is now tied directly to ISG Provider Lens quadrant evaluations.

“The premier industry recognition program is now supported by even more detailed and actionable CX data, further raising its status as a beacon of provider excellence,” said Paul Gottsegen, president of ISG Research and Client Experience. “Our comprehensive longitudinal CX research will produce a steady stream of data on customer experience—data that will result in better provider performance and better outcomes for enterprise clients and serve to lift the entire industry over the long term.”

Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research, said the CX data ISG gathers will add even more value to the firm’s ISG Provider Lens research, which is used to inform its proprietary provider selection process for enterprise clients, a core element of its groundbreaking ISG FutureSource sourcing methodology. The research, he said, will also offer a continuous feedback loop to providers to help them strengthen their offerings and customer relationships.

Seite 1 von 3
Information Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ISG Launches 2021 ISG Star of Excellence Awards Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the launch of the 2021 ISG Star of Excellence Awards, the premiere recognition program for the IT and business services industry …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Behalf of ...
Prime Day Deals Preview: Two Days, More Than 2 Million Deals, Starting June 21
Roxgold Intercepts 39 G/T Over 8M at New Gabbro North Prospect and Extends Sunbird With 15.1 G/T ...
Steward Health Care to Acquire Five Hospitals in the Miami-Dade/Southern Broward Area From Tenet ...
HSBC USA Expands Sustainable Finance Offering with Sustainability-Linked Loans for Commercial ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Behalf of ...
Data Published in New England Journal of Medicine Shows Pfizer’s Tofacitinib Meets Primary ...
Kilroy Realty to Expand Into Austin, Texas and Grow Its West Coast Footprint With Three Strategic ...
XPeng Releases New Valet Parking Assist Function in Latest Xmart OS OTA Upgrade
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.06.21
Cloud Solutions for Serverless Computing, Building Security Named ISG Startup Challenge Winners
09.06.21
ISG Partners with Cognigy to Bring Benefits of Conversational AI to Clients
02.06.21
ISG Launches Expanded Global Cybersecurity Unit to Help Clients Contend with Growing Threats
27.05.21
ISG to Offer Advice on Mitigating Cloud, Vendor Risks in June Webinars
21.05.21
ISG to Publish Study on Container Services
20.05.21
ISG Returns to In-Person Events with Digital Business Summit in London
19.05.21
ISG to Publish Study on Technologies, Services Shaping the Future of Work