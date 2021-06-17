ISG Launches 2021 ISG Star of Excellence Awards

Now in its fourth year, the ISG Star of Excellence Awards program is backed by even more robust customer experience (CX) data that ISG uses to evaluate providers through its ISG Provider Lens research and make recommendations to the firm’s enterprise clients.

Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the launch of the 2021 ISG Star of Excellence Awards, the premiere recognition program for the IT and business services industry that ranks providers on the quality of their services based on direct customer feedback.

Previously based on an annual, point-in-time customer satisfaction survey, the latest edition of the Awards is now based on continuous CX research that asks enterprises to rate their experiences with hundreds of IT and business services providers on an ongoing basis, across six dimensions: Collaboration and Transparency; Execution and Delivery; Innovation and Thought Leadership; Governance and Compliance; People and Cultural Fit, and Business Continuity and Flexibility.

The research goes beyond general satisfaction to explore, in depth, customer experiences with specific services and solutions offered by the providers—research that is now tied directly to ISG Provider Lens quadrant evaluations.

“The premier industry recognition program is now supported by even more detailed and actionable CX data, further raising its status as a beacon of provider excellence,” said Paul Gottsegen, president of ISG Research and Client Experience. “Our comprehensive longitudinal CX research will produce a steady stream of data on customer experience—data that will result in better provider performance and better outcomes for enterprise clients and serve to lift the entire industry over the long term.”

Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research, said the CX data ISG gathers will add even more value to the firm’s ISG Provider Lens research, which is used to inform its proprietary provider selection process for enterprise clients, a core element of its groundbreaking ISG FutureSource sourcing methodology. The research, he said, will also offer a continuous feedback loop to providers to help them strengthen their offerings and customer relationships.