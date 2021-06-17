Exelon Among Top 100 U.S. Companies Supporting Healthy Families and Communities

Exelon was evaluated among 100 companies for its performance in five categories: Workers, Communities, Customers, Shareholders and Environment. The company ranked #63 overall and fourth in the industry for both how it invests in employees and reduces its impact on the environment.

Exelon secured a #64 ranking on Just Capital’s list of the Top 100 U.S. Companies Supporting Healthy Families and Communities in part, for the company’s treatment of employees during the pandemic, providing additional childcare support and extending sick leave for employees with Covid or who needed to care for a sick family member; efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change, including the launch of the Climate Change Investment Initiative (2c2i℠); efforts to protect the health and safety of employees by providing proper protective gear and sanitizer and encouraging remote work when possible, and more.

“More than ever, we remain committed to our customers and the communities where we operate, particularly as we work to recover from the pandemic and foster a more equitable, just and inclusive economy,” said Chris Crane, president and CEO, Exelon. “As providers of an essential service, we recognize the unique responsibility we have to support our customers, workers and their families and to create opportunities for communities to thrive. This recognition is a credit to our employees who worked through unprecedented challenges to support the communities where we live, work and serve.”

Exelon was also recognized for other efforts to support families and communities, including flexible bill payment options and Exelon utility-provided direct funding assistance for customers suffering pandemic-related economic hardship or job loss, Exelon also contributed $8 million for Covid relief efforts to local communities, including communities of color, which experienced disproportionately greater health impacts and higher rates of unemployment during the last year. And even with the virtual volunteer environment of 2020, more than 4,600 unique employees made time to volunteer 133,243 hours with local nonprofits, an equivalent of 5,550 days of service.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2020 revenue of $33 billion. Exelon serves approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 31,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including three fourths of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005731/en/