checkAd

Pennsylvania American Water Names Diane Holder and Jim Runzer as Vice Presidents of Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 20:14  |  16   |   |   

Pennsylvania American Water today announced Diane Holder and Jim Runzer as Vice Presidents of Operations for its Western and Central/Eastern operations, respectively. Holder and Runzer will succeed Andrew Clarkson, who retires this month after 34 years of dedicated service at American Water.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005794/en/

Pennsylvania American Water Vice President of Operations for western Pennsylvania Diane Holder (Photo: Business Wire)

Pennsylvania American Water Vice President of Operations for western Pennsylvania Diane Holder (Photo: Business Wire)

In their new roles, Holder and Runzer will be responsible for the strategic direction and overall management of the company’s water and wastewater systems throughout the state. Both positions will report to Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran.

“I am thrilled to welcome two highly experienced utility professionals to the Pennsylvania American Water leadership team,” said Mike Doran, president of Pennsylvania American Water. “The combination of Diane’s background in external affairs, emergency response, engineering and safety, combined with Jim’s experience leading water quality, production, field operations and maintenance, provides us with a well-rounded team of VPs with diverse, complementary and customer-focused backgrounds.”

Holder joins the company from Duquesne Light, where she most recently served as director of the Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS). In her 28-year utility career, she has held roles as Duquesne Light’s chief of staff to the CEO, managing director for engineering and programs, and director of Duquesne’s operations center. Prior to Duquesne Light, Holder worked in various positions at Allegheny Power, FirstEnergy and West Penn Power. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and a Six Sigma Greenbelt Certification.

Runzer has been part of the American Water team for 27 years, coming to Pennsylvania American Water from its sister subsidiary in New York, where he served as the vice president of operations. Beginning his American Water career as a meter reader at New Jersey American Water, he advanced to roles as field operations manager and production manager before moving into the director of operations role with Iowa American Water. Runzer holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Kean University, an MBA from the Keller Graduate School of Management, and NJDEP T4 and W4 licenses.

“I also extend my deepest gratitude to Andrew Clarkson for dedicating his career to American Water and leading company initiatives in operations, technology and safety,” Doran continued. “We appreciate all that he has done and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

American Water Works Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pennsylvania American Water Names Diane Holder and Jim Runzer as Vice Presidents of Operations Pennsylvania American Water today announced Diane Holder and Jim Runzer as Vice Presidents of Operations for its Western and Central/Eastern operations, respectively. Holder and Runzer will succeed Andrew Clarkson, who retires this month after 34 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Behalf of ...
Prime Day Deals Preview: Two Days, More Than 2 Million Deals, Starting June 21
Roxgold Intercepts 39 G/T Over 8M at New Gabbro North Prospect and Extends Sunbird With 15.1 G/T ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Behalf of ...
Steward Health Care to Acquire Five Hospitals in the Miami-Dade/Southern Broward Area From Tenet ...
C3 AI and NCS Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Enterprise AI Applications Across Asia-Pacific
HSBC USA Expands Sustainable Finance Offering with Sustainability-Linked Loans for Commercial ...
Data Published in New England Journal of Medicine Shows Pfizer’s Tofacitinib Meets Primary ...
Kilroy Realty to Expand Into Austin, Texas and Grow Its West Coast Footprint With Three Strategic ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.06.21
Pennsylvania American Water Recognized with Communicator and Telly Awards
15.06.21
AWWA 2021 American Water Scholarship Presented to University of Toledo Doctoral Student Parul Baranwal
10.06.21
American Water Charitable Foundation Announces 2021 Keep Communities Flowing Grant Award Recipients
10.06.21
American Water Honors Illinois American Water Employee and Diverse Suppliers
09.06.21
Bitcoin, Gold, Clover Health, Wendyu00b4s, Palantir, Coinbase, Iron Mountain, Nvidia & Co. - Opening Bell
08.06.21
American Water’s Cheryl Norton Recognized With 2021 Rooted in Community Award
07.06.21
Pennsylvania American Water Donates $25,000 to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
07.06.21
Water Quality Reports Available Online for New Jersey American Water Customers
04.06.21
Illinois American Water Celebrates Several Safety Excellence Milestones in the Company’s Southern Division
03.06.21
Illinois American Water Names Angie Bell Director of Rates and Regulatory