checkAd

Ping An Life is Driving Reform to become World-leading Insurer

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.06.2021, 13:25  |  24   |   |   

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Life's reform is driven by a combination of digital empowerment and a "heartwarming" value system, said Peter Ma, Chairman of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An" or the "Group", HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318). Mr. Ma spoke at the 25th Ping An Life Insurance Summit in Chongqing.

The "Chinization" of Ping An Life's development

Mr. Ma said Ping An Life has had three distinct stages of growth. Ping An Life was a pioneer in China's life insurance industry when it was founded in 1994. It drew on the Taiwanese insurance business model, which had taken Western models and adapted it for its local culture.

As international insurance companies entered the Chinese market, Ping An entered the second development stage of "internationalization". It looked to global competitors and adopted their professional operational approaches, management theories and talent.

Now, Ping An Life is in the third stage, "Chinization", creating an innovative made-in-China approach to developing life insurance. With rising living standards in China, customers have become more aware of insurance and want high quality options. "We must accelerate to seek transformation in response to the call of the times," Mr. Ma said: "Our goal is to learn from outstanding international systems, processes and standards, while developing a life insurance model in line with the requirements of the new era in China. With technology empowerment, we will provide customers insurance products with heartwarming services."

A digital revolution in insurance

Technology is the key to Ping An's "heartwarming" insurance products and services. Over the past decade, Ping An Group has invested heavily in technology to compete globally. As of the first quarter of this year, Ping An had filed more than 32,000 applications for technology patents, leading in financial technology and digital medical technology, and in third place for artificial intelligence patents worldwide.

Ping An has been upgrading its life insurance business with technology, from operations to sales agent performance management to customer service. Ping An Life established a database with millions of entries of data via AI-powered AskBob, providing services for over 800,000 users, with a per capita usage frequency of over six times per day. The database has become a smart training platform for agents' lifelong learning and continued education, helping them to strengthen overall capabilities. Ping An Life's smart insurance tool provides customers with AI-enabled insurance demand analysis and insurance planning. In 2020, the smart insurance tool generated written premiums of over RMB15.0 billion from customer conversion for Ping An Life. Ping An is also optimizing its digital life insurance platform and plans to roll it out across China, helping all industry players increase productivity and revenue.

Going beyond settling claims to comprehensive health care

"Traditionally, insurers only settle claims after an accident happens, which only guarantees financial security. However, customers need not just an insurance policy but professional and thoughtful services in health protection, medical care, elderly care, and daily life and they expect our timely help," Mr. Ma said.

China's 14th Five-Year Plan, which began this year, emphasizes enhancing insurance capabilities and developing the elderly care insurance system, Mr. Ma said.

Ping An's technology-driven health care ecosystem enables insurers to go beyond insurance to also meet customers' health care needs. The ecosystem connects health care services to customers, so that every customer will be provided with one general practitioner and one care assistant to access Ping An's health management, medical management, chronic disease management, critical illness management, and elderly care management services at any time.

Mr. Ma noted that when customers buy insurance, they are not just signing a contract: they also expect a commitment to protect their families. Ping An will continue to improve service quality and further its operation and management reforms to support the development of insurance industry as well as China's economic development and social stability.

For more information, please visit www.group.pingan.com and follow us on LinkedIn - PING AN.

STOXX Europe Total Market Technology EUR (Net Return) jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ping An Life is Driving Reform to become World-leading Insurer HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ping An Life's reform is driven by a combination of digital empowerment and a "heartwarming" value system, said Peter Ma, Chairman of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Airbnb.org, DoorDash, IKEA, and Teleperformance recognized for their efforts to integrate refugees ...
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
FXT Token Garnered an Impressive 1,500% Growth since its Launch
AR/VR and AI Tech in Education Creating Unique Opportunities for Early Investors
Blue Prism Announces the Winners of its Customer Excellence Awards
Global Digital Content Creation Market Size Is Expected To Exceed $16 Billion By 2025, With A CAGR ...
IT-OT Convergence Steers the Global Industry 4.0 Market for Mechanical Test Applications towards ...
Myasthenia Gravis Market Expected to Increase with a CAGR of Around 6.15% during the Study Period ...
Take Control of a Company's Digital Transformation - Register for #DTF2021
Immense Benefits of Process Efficiency, Reduction in Human Error, Cost Savings Underscores Growth ...
Titel
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Blockchain Applications to Increase Efficiency and Transparency in the Global Mobility Supply Chain
Cow Colostrum Sales Surging Amid Increasing Application in Dietary Supplements and Cosmetics Industries: Future Market Insights Study
Novavax Announces Positive Results from First Study of Influenza Vaccine and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Bactiguard-coated Zimmer Biomet trauma implants for infection prevention launched in select EMEA ...
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
Novogene selects CCH Tagetik expert CPM solution from Wolters Kluwer to help digitize their ...
Esken Limited ('Esken' or 'the Group'): Update on Stobart Air; Potential strategic partnership for LSA; and funding and trading update
For the First Time in the World: Experience 9 Sensational NFT Museums
Pokras Lampas has presented an art object that will serve as the first NFT trophy in world football ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered and Temasek to take climate action through global carbon exchange and ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Lilium to Present at J.P. Morgan's 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications ...
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
Why Gold Mining Production Is Expected to Achieve All Time Highs In 2021
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.05.21
Ping An Supports Global Poverty Alleviation, Taking Successful China Handicraft Project to Cambodia