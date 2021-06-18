checkAd

Launch of Roku Originals Drives Record Two-Week Streaming Period for The Roku Channel

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.06.2021, 15:00  |  38   |   |   

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today provided an update on the recent launch of Roku Originals. In late May, Roku added 30 original series to The Roku Channel starring major talent like Kevin Hart, Anna Kendrick, Jennifer Lopez and more. The debut of Roku Originals builds on the significant growth of The Roku Channel, which reached households with an estimated 70 million people in the U.S. as of Q1 2021.

In the two weeks following the launch of Roku Originals, May 20 to June 3, a record number of unique accounts streamed The Roku Channel. Furthermore, the top ten most watched programs on The Roku Channel were all Roku Originals in this two-week period.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Roku!
Short
Basispreis 376,88€
Hebel 13,45
Ask 0,24
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 323,00€
Hebel 11,38
Ask 0,27
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“We always believed Roku Originals would perform exceptionally well as free, ad-supported entertainment on The Roku Channel.” said Rob Holmes, Roku’s Vice President of Programming. “The first two weeks have surpassed our expectations, with millions of people streaming Roku Originals, and provided a further demonstration of The Roku Channel flywheel, with great content driving record engagement that’s appealing to advertisers seeking to reach the streaming audience.”

In addition to driving broader discovery of The Roku Channel, Roku Originals saw deep engagement. In the first two weeks, more than one in three users of The Roku Channel streamed a Roku Originals series - with users streaming over nine episodes on average.

“The Roku Channel has grown to become a leader in free streaming entertainment,” added Holmes, “The momentum around Roku Originals demonstrates not only our ability to acquire great content for The Roku Channel, but to connect that content with the right audience at scale.”

Roku expects to release an additional 45 Roku Originals this year to complement The Roku Channel’s expansive library of 40,000+ free movies and television programs and 190+ live linear channels already offered to viewers.

The Roku Channel has been the subject of several programming announcements from Roku this year. Most recently, Roku ordered a second season of the Roku Original series ‘DIE HART’ after the action-comedy series starring Kevin Hart had the largest opening weekend in the history of The Roku Channel. In May, Roku inked a deal with Saban Films to bring the studio’s feature films directly to The Roku Channel after theatrical release – a first of its kind agreement for Roku. In March, Roku acquired “This Old House,” which included the two top-rated home improvement programs in the U.S and a television production studio.

Seite 1 von 2
Roku Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Launch of Roku Originals Drives Record Two-Week Streaming Period for The Roku Channel Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today provided an update on the recent launch of Roku Originals. In late May, Roku added 30 original series to The Roku Channel starring major talent like Kevin Hart, Anna Kendrick, Jennifer Lopez and more. The debut of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
CAI International, Inc. Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Mitsubishi HC Capital ...
Electronic Arts Announces Madden NFL 22 With an Iconic Cover That Features Both Tom Brady and ...
United States Steel Corporation Provides Second Quarter 2021 Guidance
Eisai and Bristol Myers Squibb Enter Into Global Strategic Collaboration for Eisai’s MORAb-202 ...
Ford Acquires Electriphi to Provide Ford Pro Commercial Customers with Seamless Charging and Energy ...
Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed ...
Local Bounti, Disruptive AgTech Company Redefining the Future of Farming, to Go Public in $1.1B ...
Nickelodeon Introduces The Patrick Star Show and Middlemost Post, Debuting Back to Back Friday, ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.06.21
TCL Launches Roku TV Models in the UK
15.06.21
KUV 20, Umsatzwachstum 79 %: Eine Wachstumsrakete mit Potenzial?
14.06.21
Können die Roku-Aktie und die Shopify-Aktie sich noch einmal verdoppeln?
08.06.21
Roku Orders Second Season of Kevin Hart’s ‘Die Hart’ from Laugh Out Loud
07.06.21
Sollte ich jetzt weitere Roku-Aktien kaufen?
03.06.21
Roku Chief Financial Officer to Present at Evercore ISI’s Virtual TMT Conference
03.06.21
Roku Brand Studio Launches New Weekly Entertainment Show “Roku Recommends”
02.06.21
Netflix, Walt Disney, AT&T, Roku & Co.: So kannst du die Qualität einer Streaming-Aktie bewerten!
29.05.21
3 Aktien, die ich kaufe, wenn der Markt morgen abstürzt
28.05.21
3 Wege, wie Roku mit seinem neuesten Schritt einen Game Changer geschafft hat