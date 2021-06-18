Hilton Doubles Down on Las Vegas Growth with Rapidly Expanding Portfolio and Grand Return to the Strip

After revolutionizing the Las Vegas hospitality experience decades ago, Hilton is building on its storied legacy in time for the return to travel by almost doubling its presence in the sought-after global destination over the past three years.

Resorts World Las Vegas – Exterior (Photo: Business Wire)

The company is slated to have more than 30 hotels and over 11,000 rooms across 12 brands in the market by the end of 2021. On the heels of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Curio Collection by Hilton’s June opening celebration, and just weeks before the anticipated debut of Conrad Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Hotels & Resorts at the integrated Resorts World Las Vegas complex, Hilton is making an epic return to this top-tier travel destination, bringing new premium and luxury brands to the Strip.

“Hilton helped create the Las Vegas we know today – the entertainment capital of the world grew as we invested in unparalleled hotels, dining, entertainment and design,” said Hilton President and CEO Chris Nassetta. “Now we are raising the bar again, offering brands for any style of travel with a renewed focus on premium and luxury hotels. Las Vegas has been an especially bright spot in our global growth strategy, and we are excited to open thousands of rooms there just as people begin traveling again.”

Hilton has committed to continue its expansion in the market with a pipeline of seven hotels and nearly 4,000 rooms across five brands, which will increase its footprint by more than 50% by 2023. This adds to the company’s development pipeline of more than 2,570 hotels around the world* and 105 new hotels totalling more than 16,500 rooms opened in the first quarter, along with achieving strong net unit growth of 5.8%.

Hilton has a storied history in Las Vegas with the former Las Vegas Hilton, once the largest hotel in the world and among the city’s most iconic. The hotel made Hilton the first New York Stock Exchange-listed company to enter the domestic gaming business in 1970 and the first hospitality company to have “residency” for top stars as it hosted notable entertainers including Elvis Presley for long runs. With these industry firsts, Hilton helped establish Las Vegas as the prime destination for leisure and business travel it remains today.