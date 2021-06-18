Ingersoll Rand to Virtually Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Barclays

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, announced that Vicente Reynal, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Vikram Kini, Chief Financial Officer, will virtually participate in a fireside chat hosted by Barclays on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM Eastern time.

A real-time audio webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website (https://investors.irco.com). A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the fireside chat and can be accessed on the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.