Clearwater Paper Announces Virtual Participation at 2021 BMO Chemicals & Packaging Conference

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) today announced that Arsen Kitch, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Murphy, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in the 2021 BMO Chemicals & Packaging Conference on Wednesday, June 23. Mr. Kitch and Mr. Murphy will be available for 1x1 and small group investor meetings.

ABOUT CLEARWATER PAPER

Clearwater Paper is a premier supplier of private brand tissue to major retailers, including grocery, drug, mass merchants and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.

For additional information on Clearwater Paper, please visit our website at www.clearwaterpaper.com.

01.06.21
Clearwater Paper Announces Closure of Neenah, Wisconsin Facility
27.05.21
Clearwater Paper Announces Virtual Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences