checkAd

EQS-News S&P upgrades the rating of Baloise in Germany and confirms the Group's rating

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.06.2021, 06:57  |  56   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Rating
S&P upgrades the rating of Baloise in Germany and confirms the Group's rating

21.06.2021 / 06:57

Basel, 21 June 2021. On 18 June 2021, rating agency Standard & Poor's confirmed the rating of 'A+' with a stable outlook for the core entities of the Baloise Group. Standard & Poor's awarded this credit rating in recognition of Baloise's excellent capitalisation - which is comfortably above the AAA level according to the S&P capital model - as well as its high operational profitability, robust risk management and solid competitive position in its profitable core markets. The rating of the German business Basler Sachversicherungs-AG was upgraded from 'A' (with a positive outlook) to 'A+'(with a stable outlook) thanks to sustained improvements in its profitability. The combined ratio of the German business improved significantly as a result of the successful turnaround and is now within the Group's target range of 90-95 per cent.

The following ratings therefore apply:

  • Baloise Insurance Ltd (Switzerland): 'A+' with a stable outlook
  • Baloise Life Ltd (Switzerland): 'A+' with a stable outlook
  • Baloise Belgium NV: 'A+' with a stable outlook
  • Basler Sachversicherungs-AG (Germany): 'A+' with a stable outlook
  • Bâloise Holding Ltd: 'A-' with a stable outlook

Further information on the rating upgrade is available here.

Contact
Baloise Group, Aeschengraben 21, 4002 Basel, Switzerland
Website: www.baloise.com
Email: media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com
Media Relations: Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8214
Investor Relations: Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8181

The Baloise Group is more than just a traditional insurance company. The changing security, safety and service needs of society in the digital age lie at the heart of its business activities. The approximately 7,700 employees of Baloise therefore focus on the wishes of their customers. The best possible customer service, combined with innovative products and services, makes Baloise the first choice for people who want to feel simply safe. Located at the heart of Europe, with its head office in Basel, the Baloise Group is a provider of prevention, pension, assistance and insurance solutions. Its core markets are Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. In Switzerland, with Baloise Bank SoBa, the Group also operates as a specialised financial services provider, offering a combination of insurance and banking services. The Group offers innovative pension products to private customers throughout Europe from its competence centre in Luxembourg. The shares of Bâloise Holding Ltd are listed in the main segment of SIX Swiss Exchange.


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Baloise Holding AG
Aeschengraben 21
4002 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 285 85 85
Fax: +41 61 285 70 70
E-mail: media.relations@baloise.com
Internet: https://www.baloise.com
ISIN: CH0012410517
Listed: BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1209889

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1209889  21.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209889&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetBaloise-Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News S&P upgrades the rating of Baloise in Germany and confirms the Group's rating EQS Group-News: Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Rating S&P upgrades the rating of Baloise in Germany and confirms the Group's rating 21.06.2021 / 06:57 Basel, 21 June 2021. On 18 June 2021, rating agency Standard & Poor's confirmed the rating …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: SHW AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: SHW AG english
EQS-Adhoc: HBM Portfoliounternehmen Ambrx Biopharma nimmt bei Börsengang an der New York Stock Exchange USD ...
EQS-Adhoc: HBM portfolio company Ambrx Biopharma raises USD 126 million in initial public offering on New York ...
EQS-Adhoc: Successful renewal and increase of syndicated loan provides financing and liquidity security and ...
EQS-News: S&P upgrades the rating of Baloise in Germany and confirms the Group's rating
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE grows success of NeXR Show - Berlin-based DJ duo Pan-Pot opts for digital ...
EQS-News: Relief veröffentlicht die Ergebnisse der ordentlichen Generalversammlung der RELIEF THERAPEUTICS ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces the Results of the Annual General Meeting 2021 of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG: ...
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE baut Erfolg von NeXR Show aus - Berliner DJ Duo Pan-Pot setzt auf digitale ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG unterzeichnet Kaufvertrag für Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: wallstreet:online AG platziert neue Aktien aus einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit einem ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Erstes Quartal 2021 - Bestes Quartal der Firmengeschichte
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:57 Uhr
DGAP-News: S&P erhöht Rating der Baloise in Deutschland und bestätigt Rating der Gruppe (deutsch)
06:57 Uhr
EQS-News: S&P erhöht Rating der Baloise in Deutschland und bestätigt Rating der Gruppe
18.06.21
DGAP-News: Baloise Swiss Property Fund: Geplante Kapitalerhöhung für den Erwerb eines Liegenschaftsportfolios (deutsch)
18.06.21
EQS-News: Baloise Swiss Property Fund: Geplante Kapitalerhöhung für den Erwerb eines Liegenschaftsportfolios
18.06.21
EQS-News: Baloise Swiss Property Fund: planned capital increase for the acquisition of a property portfolio
04.06.21
DGAP-News: Baloise zur innovativsten Versicherung gekürt (deutsch)
04.06.21
EQS-News: Baloise zur innovativsten Versicherung gekürt
04.06.21
EQS-News: Baloise recognised as most innovative insurance company
03.06.21
DGAP-News: Baloise lanciert neue Versicherungsmöglichkeit für Fahrzeugflotten (deutsch)
03.06.21
EQS-News: Baloise lanciert neue Versicherungsmöglichkeit für Fahrzeugflotten