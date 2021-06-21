checkAd

Getlink Sets Out Its 2025 Environmental Plan

Getlink (Paris:GET), a leader in low-carbon transport, has set out its new 2025 action plan to meet environmental challenges. A 30% reduction in direct CO21 emissions by 2025, an environmental strategy in line with the Paris Agreement 2°C trajectory, a commitment to protecting the natural environment, controlling waste and the circular economy through the Group’s ecosystem: Getlink takes on the responsibility and ambition to accelerate sustainable transport in Europe.

Since it was founded, Getlink has been a leader in eco-responsible transport. As a major player in the regions where it operates through its subsidiaries Eurotunnel, Europorte and soon Régionéo and ElecLink, Getlink is now looking to step up its contribution to the fight against climate change and preserving natural resources.

Today, it outlines a new roadmap for its environmental strategy with three pillars: the climate; resource management and impact on the environment; and finally waste management and the circular economy. This 2025 environment plan is supported by the Group's Board of Directors, under the aegis of Patricia Hewitt, Senior Environment and Climate Director.

For each of these, Getlink has set concrete goals for 2025. A date in the near-future was chosen to promote continued action, while also setting a clear long-term vision. This strategy is based on the 2019 materiality study and a regular, rigorous and transparent management system to measure results.

Objective 1: Contribute to the Paris Agreement 2°C trajectory across the entire Group supply chain

Getlink, the first cross-Channel operator to publish its carbon footprint in 2007, reduced its emissions by 33% between 2012 and 2019. To date, the Eurotunnel and Europorte businesses have made it possible to avoid emitting more than 2 million tonnes of CO2 each year compared to alternative modes of transport.

By committing to achieving a 15% reduction in direct emissions by 2023 and 30% by 2025, the Group announces an ambitious trajectory, independent and compatible with the Paris Agreement 2°C trajectory. The Group is targeting its own emissions by committing to reduce those emissions linked to non-electrified rail traction for Europorte Freight, and by shifting to lower emitting fluids used for cooling or fire-fighting functions across the Fixed Link Concession.

