nDivision Appoints Susan K. Conner as New Independent Director - Conner to Chair Board's Audit Committee

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / nDivision Inc. (OTCQB:NDVN), a leader in providing SaaS-based IT Managed Services using proprietary Intelligent Automation to replace human labor, announced today that Susan K. Conner has been appointed to …

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / nDivision Inc. (OTCQB:NDVN), a leader in providing SaaS-based IT Managed Services using proprietary Intelligent Automation to replace human labor, announced today that Susan K. Conner has been appointed to …

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / nDivision Inc. (OTCQB:NDVN), a leader in providing SaaS-based IT Managed Services using proprietary Intelligent Automation to replace human labor, announced today that Susan K. Conner has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors. Effective with her appointment, Ms. Conner has been named chair of nDivision's Audit Committee, and a member of both the Nominating and Governance, and Compensation Committee. Ms. Conner is a seasoned public company business leader known for assisting management teams with developing and executing financial strategies and business plans that drive revenue, increase profits, and support company growth. As a corporate executive, she most recently served as the CFO and COO of Daegis, Inc. (DAEG), an international enterprise software company, from 2013 until the company was sold in 2015. Prior to Deagis, she was CFO of Zix Corporation (ZIXI) as well as an executive vice president and CFO of Pegasus Solutions, Inc. (PEGS). Susan began her professional career in public accounting having spent 15 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers where she served as a partner in Audit and Business Advisory Services within the firm's Technology, Infocom, Communications, and Entertainment and Media group. Ms. Conner currently serves on the Board of Directors for Pariveda Solutions, a strategic services and information technology consulting company. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a BBA in Accounting, and is a Texas licensed Certified Public Accountant, a member of National Association of Corporate Directors, and the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants.