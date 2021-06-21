checkAd

MicroStrategy Acquires Additional Bitcoins and Now Holds Over 105,000 Bitcoins in Total

MicroStrategy Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced that it had purchased an additional approximately 13,005 bitcoins for approximately $489 million in cash at an average price of approximately $37,617 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

As of June 21, 2021, MicroStrategy holds an aggregate of approximately 105,085 bitcoins, which were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $2.741 billion and an average purchase price of approximately $26,080 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses. MacroStrategy LLC, a subsidiary of MicroStrategy, holds approximately 92,079 of the bitcoins.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly-traded analytics and business intelligence company. The MicroStrategy analytics platform is consistently rated as the best in enterprise analytics and is used by many of the world’s most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. We pursue two corporate strategies: (1) grow our enterprise analytics software business to promote our vision of Intelligence Everywhere and (2) acquire and hold bitcoin, which we view as a dependable store of value supported by a robust, public, open-source architecture untethered to sovereign monetary policy.

MicroStrategy is a registered trademark of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

MicroStrategy Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
14.06.21
MicroStrategy Completes $500 Million Offering of 6.125% Senior Secured Notes Due 2028 with Bitcoin Use of Proceeds
08.06.21
MicroStrategy Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes
08.06.21
Märkte am Morgen: Bitcoin, Biogen, Moderna, BioNTech, AMC, Virgin, FuboTV, Alphabet, Zalando & Co
07.06.21
Zum Mond und zurück: Ende der Short Squeezes? Großbanken verschärfen die Regeln für Leerverkäufe auf AMC & Co.(17) 
07.06.21
MicroStrategy Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Senior Secured Notes
27.05.21
MicroStrategy to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
26.05.21
Betrifft der Krypto-Crash auch die Investoren an der Börse?
26.05.21
Bitcoin: Sollte man jetzt bei dem Einbruch kaufen?