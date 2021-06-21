checkAd

Exelon Sustainability Report Highlights Efforts to Create a Cleaner, More Equitable Future

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 16:17  |  38   |   |   

Exelon today announced the release of its 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR), which highlights Exelon’s efforts to address the climate crisis and build a cleaner, more resilient energy grid, invest in technology and innovation to improve service, and provide support and programs to customers and communities that will create a cleaner, brighter and more equitable future. The report is complemented by the release of Exelon’s second annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

“Despite the challenges of 2020, our employees worked tirelessly to ensure our customers and communities had access to clean, affordable and reliable energy,” said Chris Crane, president and CEO, Exelon. “At the same time, we stayed focused on our low-carbon sustainability strategy and redoubled our work on social justice and racial equity, while maintaining our commitment to operational excellence, financial discipline and utility investment.”

The report outlines Exelon’s record as the nation’s largest producer of carbon-free electricity and a long-time advocate for state and federal energy policies to reduce emissions from the energy sector. The report also details the company’s commitment to serving customers and communities through innovative energy technologies, new investments that drive reliability and efficiency, and an ongoing focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.

The report also highlights that Exelon:

  • Provided $58.4 million in funding to local communities, benefitting 4.4 million people, 84 percent ($46 million) of which supported organizations, programs or events that were targeted specifically to diverse populations
  • Implemented an effective COVID-19 response, including additional safeguards and benefits for employees, temporary late fee and disconnection moratoriums and financial assistance programs for customers, and approximately $8 million of charitable donations in local communities
  • Sponsored more than 100 workforce development programs across its six utilities and the generation business to address economic inequities
  • Supported clean energy technology startups and economic development in the communities it serves through its $20 million Climate Change Investment Initiative (2c2iSM)
  • Increased spending with diversity-certified suppliers to $2.7 billion — an increase of more than 41 percent since 2016 —accounting for 29 percent of sourced spending
  • Deployed $6.6 billion in capital at the utilities to meet customer expectations for resilience, reliability and infrastructure modernization, with plans to invest $27 billion over the next four years
  • Achieved top decile OSHA Recordable Rate safety performance in the industry
  • Achieved best-ever performance on the Customer Satisfaction Index at the utilities
  • Helped utility customers save 22.3 million MWhs of electricity and avoid 8.1 million metric tons of CO2e through energy efficiency programs
  • Announced Exelon utilities’ commitment to electrify 30 percent of its fleet vehicles by 2025, increasing to 50 percent by 2030
  • Implemented four new company-wide ethics policies to substantially increase oversight of interactions with public officials

For more information about Exelon’s corporate sustainability and ESG efforts please visit Exelon’s Sustainability and Environmental, Social & Governance Resources webpages.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2020 revenue of $33 billion. Exelon serves approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 31,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including three fourths of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.

