TELUS announces pricing of inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering, the first of its kind in Canada

The 2.85% Sustainability-Linked Series CAF notes were priced at $99.752 per $100 principal amount for an effective yield of 2.878% per annum until maturity, subject to a possible interest rate step-up, and will mature on November 13, 2031.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS announced today it has priced an offering of $750 million of senior unsecured Sustainability-Linked Series CAF notes with a long 10-year maturity. The notes are offered through a syndicate of agents led by RBC Capital Markets, as Lead Structuring Agent and Joint Bookrunner, and Scotiabank, as Co-Structuring Agent and Joint Bookrunner, together with BMO Capital Markets, as Joint Bookrunner. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about June 28, 2021.

The net proceeds of this offering will be used for the repayment of outstanding indebtedness, including the repayment of commercial paper (incurred for general working capital purposes) and for other general corporate purposes.

The notes are “Sustainability-Linked Bonds” issued pursuant to TELUS’ Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework announced on June 14, 2021 (the “Framework”) and will be TELUS’ first bond offering under the Framework. As part of the Framework, TELUS has committed to reducing its absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions by 46% from 2019 levels by 2030. Should TELUS fail to achieve this target (the “Sustainability Performance Target”) by December 31, 2030, the interest payable on the notes will increase by 1.00% per annum, as will be further detailed in the prospectus supplement that TELUS will be filing to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 25, 2021 with securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada. The notes are not being offered in the United States or to any resident of the United States.

This bond offering will be the first of its kind in Canada and supports TELUS’ commitment to environmental sustainability by linking financing to the achievement of ambitious environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) targets. The target set out in the Framework was approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (“SBTi”), further demonstrating TELUS’ global sustainability leadership and support of the world’s fight against climate change. The Sustainability Performance Target is consistent with reductions required to limit global warming to 1.5°C and, at the time of publication of the Framework, is considered the most ambitious designation available through the SBTi process.