Littelfuse CFO Meenal Sethna Joins Women in Electronics Advisory Council

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, announced today that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Meenal Sethna has joined the Advisory Council of Women in Electronics (WE), a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding the opportunities for women in the electronics industry. The WE Advisory Council provides expertise, strategy, and input regarding the WE value proposition in the industry and advises on the implementation of the growth plan for the organization.

“With the continued growth and evolution of the Women in Electronics (WE) organization, we are excited to welcome Meenal Sethna to our Advisory Council as we look to further amplify our mission of opening doors to more opportunity for women in the electronics industry,” said Jackie Mattox, WE President and Founder.

“I am proud to join the Women in Electronics Advisory Council and I look forward to supporting the important work of WE in the development of women in the electronics industry,” said Meenal Sethna, Littelfuse Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “At Littelfuse, we believe that diverse people deliver bold solutions and sustained success — a sentiment that aligns well with WE’s commitment to the advancement of women across our industry.”

Ms. Sethna brings a wealth of valuable leadership experience to the Women in Electronics Advisory Council, having served in senior roles with Baxter, Motorola, and ITW before joining Littelfuse in 2015. Ms. Sethna has been the executive sponsor of the Littelfuse Women’s Initiative Network (WiN) since its inception in 2017. WiN is an employee-driven resource group that seeks to enhance and support the development of women, specifically in technology fields, by leveraging an engaged global network of Littelfuse associates. WiN creates a forum to inspire and accelerate associate advancement through its mission to educate, engage, and empower through a supportive network that elevates women and enhances business results.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with 12,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets — everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

About Women in Electronics

Women in Electronics (WE) was founded in 2017 by a group of women professionals as a way to form a sense of community, develop together, and unite with their male colleagues in an effort to grow the talent in the electronics industry. A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, WE is focused on advancing women through four organizational goals: empower, advocate, develop and celebrate. With Chapters in over 18 cities, Women in Electronics is supported by leading industry organizations. To learn more about Women in Electronics, visit https://www.womeninelectronics.com.

01.06.21
Littelfuse Appoints Maggie Chu as Chief Human Resources Officer