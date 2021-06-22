checkAd

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Partners With Bilt Rewards to Introduce First Program for Residents to Earn Points on Rent

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 13:00  |  11   |   |   

AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. (NYSE: AVB) today announces a partnership with Bilt Rewards to offer the first and only rewards program for residents to earn points on rent. Bilt Rewards will roll out at AvalonBay communities later this year. Residents at all AvalonBay communities will be invited to join the free program where they can start earning points when paying rent through the Bilt Rewards app. Additionally, AvalonBay residents will receive an invitation for the Bilt Mastercard, an extension of Bilt Rewards and the first credit card that allows users to pay their rent with no annual fee and without burdening the building owner with ongoing fees. With the card, AvalonBay residents can also earn points on non-rent purchases, enabling them to maximize rewards potential.

“Rent is the single largest expense for many Americans, so we are always looking for opportunities to enhance the value our customers derive from living at an AvalonBay community," says AvalonBay COO Sean Breslin. "With the Bilt Rewards program, our residents will not only earn points for travel and retail purchases, but also accrue financial benefits to support their purchase of a home just by paying their rent. We are proud to serve as a launch partner and look forward to providing new value to our residents in the future.”

Points earned through the Bilt Rewards and Bilt Mastercard will be redeemable for a variety of rewards, including towards a down payment on a home, supporting the desire of many Americans to purchase a home at some point in their lives. In addition, points can transfer one-to-one for travel with over 100 major airline and hotel partners as well as be redeemed for fitness classes at leading boutique studios, home décor and other products.

About AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 290 apartment communities containing 85,787 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 15 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast Florida, Denver, Colorado, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California. More information may be found on the Company’s website at http://www.avalonbay.com.

Copyright 2021 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. All Rights Reserved

AvalonBay Communities Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Partners With Bilt Rewards to Introduce First Program for Residents to Earn Points on Rent AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. (NYSE: AVB) today announces a partnership with Bilt Rewards to offer the first and only rewards program for residents to earn points on rent. Bilt Rewards will roll out at AvalonBay communities later this year. Residents …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Coca-Cola North America Steps up Spending With Minority-Owned Media Companies
FREYR and Alussa Energy Presents the FREYR Battery Board of Directors Ahead of Listing on New York ...
Sokoman Minerals Options 80 Claims Lying in the Fleur de Lys Land Package, Western NL
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Acquires Determined AI to Accelerate Artificial Intelligence Innovation ...
Nutrien Raises Guidance: Announces a Further Half-Million Tonne Increase in 2021 Potash Production
Cyclo Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 NPC Patient and Family Conference Hosted by the ...
Gilead’s Veklury (Remdesivir) Associated With a Reduction in Mortality Rate in Hospitalized ...
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.06.21
AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Provides Second Quarter 2021 Operating Update