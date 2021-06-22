AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Partners With Bilt Rewards to Introduce First Program for Residents to Earn Points on Rent

AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. (NYSE: AVB) today announces a partnership with Bilt Rewards to offer the first and only rewards program for residents to earn points on rent. Bilt Rewards will roll out at AvalonBay communities later this year. Residents at all AvalonBay communities will be invited to join the free program where they can start earning points when paying rent through the Bilt Rewards app. Additionally, AvalonBay residents will receive an invitation for the Bilt Mastercard, an extension of Bilt Rewards and the first credit card that allows users to pay their rent with no annual fee and without burdening the building owner with ongoing fees. With the card, AvalonBay residents can also earn points on non-rent purchases, enabling them to maximize rewards potential.

“Rent is the single largest expense for many Americans, so we are always looking for opportunities to enhance the value our customers derive from living at an AvalonBay community," says AvalonBay COO Sean Breslin. "With the Bilt Rewards program, our residents will not only earn points for travel and retail purchases, but also accrue financial benefits to support their purchase of a home just by paying their rent. We are proud to serve as a launch partner and look forward to providing new value to our residents in the future.”