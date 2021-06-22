checkAd

AI/ML's Health Gauge Partners with Lenica Research

- Health Gauge's health information capture technology deploys with Lenica's commercial launch -- Lenica Research is partnered with Microsoft, HTC and more -TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF) …

- Health Gauge's health information capture technology deploys with Lenica's commercial launch -
- Lenica Research is partnered with Microsoft, HTC and more -

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF) ("AIML" or the "Company"), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Health Gauge, has entered into a strategic partnership with Lenica Research Group, a leader in the development of innovative, evidence-based tools to improve brain function and enhance athletic performance for the pending commercial launch of Lenica's Peak Cognition sports training platform.

Randy Duguay, CEO of Health Gauge and its publicly traded corporate parent, AI/ML Innovations Inc., says the partnership with Lenica reflects their shared focus on employing advanced digital health tools to enhance performance and support overall health and wellness.

"We're committed to serving people on their health journey whether their focus is improving their competitive performance or achieving a higher level of health and wellness. By combining Lenica's Virtual Reality (VR)-enhanced sports training platform and Health Gauge's physiological health information capture technology - which generates detailed data on heart health, stress management, skin temperature and other key metrics - we'll be able to offer athletes, coaches and trainers an incredibly precise, comprehensive picture of an athlete's current state of health and how to improve it."

"We're very excited about our new partnership with Health Gauge as we gear up for the July 1st commercial launch of our Peak Cognition training platform, which marks the culmination of years of product development and market testing involving our team members, our dedicated training centre supporters and our partners at the University of Alberta," says Simba Nyazika, Lenica's founder and CEO.

"Health Gauge's best-in-class wearable health monitoring technology, Phoenix, harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Cloud Computing to instantly generate key biometric data for users. By incorporating that data on the Peak Cognition platform, we will significantly enhance its value to our athletes, coaches and sports organizations," he adds.

16.06.21
AI/ML's Health Gauge Advances Cooperation with ST Innovations
14.06.21
AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces New Chief Financial Officer and Engagement with Winning Media
11.06.21
AI/ML Innovations Inc. Reports Stock Trading Symbol Change to AIMLF
01.06.21
AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States