Pressure BioSciences to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference

Company Invites Individual and Institutional Investors, as well as Analysts and Advisors, to Attend Its Real-Time, Interactive Presentation on Wednesday, June 23, 2021SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. …

Company Invites Individual and Institutional Investors, as well as Analysts and Advisors, to Attend Its Real-Time, Interactive Presentation on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and services to the worldwide life sciences, agriculture, food & beverage, and other key industries, today announced the Company's participation in the June 23rd Emerging Growth Conference. This real-time, interactive investor conference will feature 10 companies, presenting for 30-45 minutes each. PBI's President and CEO, Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, will present a corporate overview - including a discussion of its resurgent revenue growth in 2021, the potential impact of the anticipated commercial release of its revolutionary Ultra Shear Technology™ (UST™) platform by Q4 2021, and its impending acquisition of assets of a global eco-friendly agrochemicals company. Mr. Schumacher's presentation information is below: