Pressure BioSciences to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference

Company Invites Individual and Institutional Investors, as well as Analysts and Advisors, to Attend Its Real-Time, Interactive Presentation on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and services to the worldwide life sciences, agriculture, food & beverage, and other key industries, today announced the Company's participation in the June 23rd Emerging Growth Conference. This real-time, interactive investor conference will feature 10 companies, presenting for 30-45 minutes each. PBI's President and CEO, Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, will present a corporate overview - including a discussion of its resurgent revenue growth in 2021, the potential impact of the anticipated commercial release of its revolutionary Ultra Shear Technology™ (UST™) platform by Q4 2021, and its impending acquisition of assets of a global eco-friendly agrochemicals company. Mr. Schumacher's presentation information is below:

DATE: Wednesday, June 23, 2021
TIME: 1:30 pm EDT
PRESENTATION: Video Webcast
REGISTER: Click here to register for the conference

Recent Company Highlights

  • Reported resurgent growth with our strongest financial quarter in three years, including significant growth in total revenue (121%), instrument sales (235%), and consumable products (81%): (Q1 2021 vs. Q1 2020).
  • Offered guidance that Q2 2021 is expected to continue Q1 2021's trend of greatly outpacing 2020 performance.
  • Announced plans to acquire the assets of a global eco-friendly agrochemical supplier. These assets are expected to be accretive with sustained profitable revenue, beginning with an initial significant impact in Q3 2021.
  • Announced the formation of a food industry Consortium with our partner Ohio State University, with the primary objective of advancing commercialization of our UST platform for producing the highest quality food and beverage nanoemulsions with long-term room-temperature storage stability and optimized flavor and nutrition profiles.
  • Announced a collaboration with SinuSys Corporation to improve and optimize their lead sinus health product candidate, by using the ability of our UST platform to deliver more effective dosing of nanoemulsions of an enzyme that is the active ingredient in a potential human therapeutic.
  • Discussed the exciting breakthrough potential of our partnership with LEICA Microsystems (a Danaher Company) in more efficient cancer diagnostics and therapeutics development.
  • Awarded four additional patents for our novel, proprietary UST platform.
  • Announced a customer's entrance into the expanded Stage II of our BaroFold™ Services Program for the first time. The BaroFold platform, with the protection of eight issued patents, can be used to significantly improve quality while dramatically reducing the life-cycle production costs of protein therapeutics.

About EmergingGrowth.com & the Emerging Growth Conference

