ISW Holdings Provides Hashrate Data and Revenue Projections, Discusses Upcoming Opportunity at Mining Disrupt

“ISW Holdings operates as a diversified holdings company with a current market cap of approximately $25 million, driven largely by the Company’s growing expertise in acquiring, launching, hosting and operating assets in the cryptocurrency and telehealth sectors,” noted ISW Holdings President and Chairman Alonzo Pierce. “Our partnership with Bit5ive has provided us with a state-of-the-art POD5 infrastructure and the ability to develop efficient and expandable mining operations. We look forward to further expansion and optimization in this domain over the coming months.”

LAS VEGAS, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company with commercial operations in telehealth and renewable energy cryptocurrency mining, is pleased to provide, along with Bit5ive, LLC (“Bit5ive”), an in-depth update on the Company’s progress as it continues to expand and optimize its cryptocurrency mining operations.

The Company currently operates its mining equipment adjacent to powerful and efficient energy resources in Kennerdell, Pennsylvania.

Pierce added, “We continue to make huge progress, recently increasing our hashrate to 72,000 Th/s, driving an expected $484,000 in monthly revenue – or over $5.8 million annually – through the Bitmain Antminer s17 fleet we already have online and working. As we continue to maximize our hashrate, we should see a reduction in proportional direct costs associated with mining operations. Naturally, we continue to lean on Robert and Bit5ive for expertise and support in translating our investment in this process into growing value.”

Bit5ive is North America’s largest provider of collective management services and mining equipment, along with ISWH, offering a turnkey solution for delivering cost-efficient and reliable hosting, distribution of mining equipment, complete facility management and mining pool operations in projects to be announced.

Robert Colazzo of Bit5ive commented, “Due to our strong partnership, ISW Holdings will continue to benefit from 24/7 technician support to handle monitoring, troubleshooting, upgrades, firmware management and more. Bit5ive is excited to have the opportunity to provide our wealth of experience in managing Bitcoin mining farms across the U.S. and internationally, and we look forward to achieving great success together.”