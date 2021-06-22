SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Inclusion in Russell Microcap Index

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLS) ("SELLAS" or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel cancer immunotherapies for a broad range of indications, today announced that the Company will be included in the Russell Microcap Index effective after the U.S. market opens on Monday, June 28, 2021, as based on the preliminary list of additions.



Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.



“Inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index represents another important milestone for SELLAS and is an achievement that will undoubtedly increase awareness and visibility of our company within the investment community,” said Angelos Stergiou, MD, ScD hc, President and Chief Executive Officer, SELLAS. “Our inclusion is a testament to our diligent work on our clinical development programs for our lead asset, galinpepimut-S (GPS) which have the potential to result in a treatment for multiple cancer indications that will help patients to stay in remission and live longer. We look forward to sharing the SELLAS story as well as updates on our execution and milestones, which are currently on track, with a wider investor audience as part of the FTSE Russell Microcap Index.”

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

