Global Self Storage Commences Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) ("Global Self Storage" or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties, has …

All of the shares in the offering are being offered by Global Self Storage. In addition, Global Self Storage expects to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of shares of its common stock on the same terms and conditions.

The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The shares of common stock are being offered pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-227879) that became effective with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 7, 2018, the accompanying prospectus contained therein, and a preliminary prospectus supplement.

The preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus, and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering.

Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC Attention: Syndicate Department, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by email at syndicate@efhuttongroup.com, or by telephone at (212) 404-7002.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.