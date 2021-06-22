checkAd

Global Self Storage Commences Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Autor: Accesswire
22.06.2021, 22:35  |  44   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) ("Global Self Storage" or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties, has …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) ("Global Self Storage" or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties, has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock.

All of the shares in the offering are being offered by Global Self Storage. In addition, Global Self Storage expects to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of shares of its common stock on the same terms and conditions.

The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The shares of common stock are being offered pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-227879) that became effective with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 7, 2018, the accompanying prospectus contained therein, and a preliminary prospectus supplement.

The preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus, and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering.

Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC Attention: Syndicate Department, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by email at syndicate@efhuttongroup.com, or by telephone at (212) 404-7002.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

Seite 1 von 3
Global Self Storage Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Self Storage Commences Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) ("Global Self Storage" or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties, has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Plant-Based Meal Helpers(TM) Product Line and Announces New U.S. ...
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Portland Fire & Rescue Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Prices Public Offering of 6.00% Series G Cumulative Redeemable ...
SPI Energy’s Phoenix Motorcars Surpasses 2.75 Million All-Electric Mile Milestone for its ...
Results of Clinical Study Showing That JW 100 Significantly Reduces ISGA Score in Atopic Dermatitis ...
Liquid Avatar to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on June 23, 2021
CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a CAD $65,500 Commercial Installation Agreement with a Canadian Licensed ...
Titel
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
HIVE Expands Its Growth Strategy in Sweden by Sourcing More Green Energy
Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Breakthrough Data Using Q-Sphera Technology
Molecular Partners Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of American Depositary Shares in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.06.21
Global Self Storage Declares Second Quarter 2021 Dividend
27.05.21
Global Self Storage to Present at Nareit’s REITweek 2021 Investor Conference, June 8-10
26.05.21
Global Self Storage to Exhibit Global MaxManagement at the Self Storage Association 2021 Spring Conference & Trade Show, June 2-4