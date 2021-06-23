checkAd

Amazon Becomes Largest Corporate Buyer of Renewable Energy in the U.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 12:00  |  15   |   |   

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced 14 new renewable energy projects in the U.S., Canada, Finland, and Spain to advance its ambitious goal to power 100% of company activities with renewable energy by 2025—five years ahead of the original target of 2030. The new projects bring Amazon’s total renewable energy investments to date to 10 gigawatts (GW) of electricity production capacity—enough to power 2.5 million U.S. homes. Amazon is now the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the U.S. and the world.

The latest utility-scale solar and wind projects will supply renewable energy for Amazon’s corporate offices, fulfillment centers, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers that support millions of customers globally. These projects will also help Amazon meet its commitment to produce enough renewable energy to cover the electricity used by all Echo devices in use. These new projects support hundreds of jobs while providing hundreds of millions of dollars of investment in local communities.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Amazon.com Inc.!
Long
Basispreis 3.191,58€
Hebel 11,29
Ask 0,27
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 3.811,51€
Hebel 10,87
Ask 0,26
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“We’re driving hard to fulfill The Climate Pledge—our commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “Our investments in wind and solar energy in the U.S. and around the world send a signal that investing in green technologies is the right thing to do for the planet and citizens—as well as for the long-term success of businesses of all sizes across all industries everywhere.”

Amazon will now have a total of 232 renewable energy projects globally, including 85 utility-scale wind and solar projects and 147 solar rooftops on facilities and stores worldwide. The 14 new wind and solar projects in the U.S., Canada, Finland, and Spain include:

  • New projects across the U.S.: The 11 U.S.-based projects announced today include Amazon’s first solar projects in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Pennsylvania, and additional projects in Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio. In total, Amazon has enabled more than 6 GW of renewable energy in the U.S. through 54 projects.
  • Our largest renewable energy project in Canada: Amazon’s second renewable energy project in Alberta is a 375-megawatt (MW) solar farm—which is also the largest in the country. When it comes online in 2022, the solar farm will bring Amazon’s capacity in Canada to more than 1 million megawatt hours (MWh), enough to power more than 100,000 Canadian homes.
  • Our first renewable energy project in Finland: Amazon’s first project in Finland is a 52-MW wind farm located near the country’s west coast. The project is expected to begin producing energy in 2022.
  • Additional investments in Spain: Amazon’s fifth solar project in Spain will generate 152 MW when it begins contributing power to the grid in 2023, bringing total capacity in the country to more than 520 MW.

To see Amazon’s renewable energy projects around the world, visit our interactive map.

Seite 1 von 3
Amazon.com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amazon Becomes Largest Corporate Buyer of Renewable Energy in the U.S. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced 14 new renewable energy projects in the U.S., Canada, Finland, and Spain to advance its ambitious goal to power 100% of company activities with renewable energy by 2025—five years ahead of the original target of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2021 Results on July 22
Former STB Chief Economist, Dr. William Huneke, Believes CN/KCS Combination Will Enhance ...
Westwater Bringing Innovative Graphite-Processing Plant, Jobs to Alabama
Fisker Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index on June 28
Intel Makes Organizational Changes to Strengthen Execution, Innovation in Critical Business Areas
China NMPA Approves Tislelizumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Breakthrough HPE GreenLake Cloud Platform Innovations Spanning ...
Apple Launches Today at Apple Creative Studios to Provide Opportunities to Young Creatives
New HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Power Application Modernization for Critical Workloads and ...
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Trane Technologies’ Thermo King Manufacturing Production Line is Among the First in Europe to be ...
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:30 Uhr
Amazon - Neuer Anlauf, neues Glück!
08:35 Uhr
MICROSOFT IM FOKUS: Gewinnmaschine durchbricht 2-Billionen-Schwelle
07:50 Uhr
3 Aktien, die ich für immer halten werde
07:41 Uhr
3 Top-E-Commerce-Aktien, die man jetzt kaufen sollte (und die nicht Amazon oder Shopify heißen)
05:50 Uhr
Kartellamtschef Mundt stellt Tätigkeitsbericht vor
22.06.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Erholung treibt Tec-Indizes auf Rekordhöhen
22.06.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Microsoft bringt erstmals zwei Billionen Dollar auf die Waage
22.06.21
Aktien New York: Markterholung treibt Tec-Indizes auf Rekordhöhen
22.06.21
Aktien New York: Anleger warten nach Vortagesrally ab
22.06.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Weitere Erholung - Powell-Rede im Blick