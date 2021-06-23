checkAd

Accenture Report Finds Consumer Values and Buying Motivations Have Fundamentally Changed, Shifting Away from Price and Quality

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 13:59  |  36   |   |   

A majority of consumers — across demographics and geographies — are reimagining their values and basing purchasing decisions on factors beyond price and quality, according to a new report by Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

Accenture’s 16th annual research report based on a survey of more than 25,000 consumers across 22 countries, entitled “Life Reimagined: Mapping the motivations that matter for today’s consumers” set out to understand how companies can capitalize on evolving consumer expectations to achieve new levels of growth and competitive agility.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Accenture plc!
Short
Basispreis 314,69€
Hebel 9,57
Ask 0,25
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 241,41€
Hebel 6,16
Ask 0,40
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Fifty percent of those surveyed are coming out of the pandemic having reimagined their behaviors and values as consumers. They have reevaluated what is important to them in life and are increasingly focused on their personal purpose. This is having a direct impact on what, how and why they buy. An additional 33% of consumers surveyed have evolving values and purchasing mindsets while interestingly, the unprecedented experience of the pandemic has had no impact on the buyer values of 17% of respondents.

“As the world reopens for business, the consumer we knew is no longer. Today’s consumer desires a different relationship with a brand,” asserts Baiju Shah, chief strategy officer at Accenture Interactive. “Brands must reevaluate and rebuild relevance to these new buyer values, and anticipate and meet the needs of their consumers in the moment. Leaders must make a critical choice to either tune in and create experiences that matter or tune out and miss the opportunity to differentiate and create sustained growth.”

The research — created by Accenture Strategy and Accenture Interactive — analyzed over 80 unique factors across 14 industries and found that five distinct areas are increasingly driving consumers’ purchasing decisions. The five factors extend beyond price and quality to include health and safety; service and personal care; ease and convenience; product origin; and trust and reputation. Perhaps even more notable is that these five factors, which have been historically important to the specific demographic groups of Gen Z and Millennials, have now hit a tipping point and are considered critical across the full breadth of consumer demographics.

Seite 1 von 3
Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accenture Report Finds Consumer Values and Buying Motivations Have Fundamentally Changed, Shifting Away from Price and Quality A majority of consumers — across demographics and geographies — are reimagining their values and basing purchasing decisions on factors beyond price and quality, according to a new report by Accenture (NYSE: ACN). Accenture’s 16th annual research …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2021 Results on July 22
Former STB Chief Economist, Dr. William Huneke, Believes CN/KCS Combination Will Enhance ...
Westwater Bringing Innovative Graphite-Processing Plant, Jobs to Alabama
Intel Makes Organizational Changes to Strengthen Execution, Innovation in Critical Business Areas
China NMPA Approves Tislelizumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Breakthrough HPE GreenLake Cloud Platform Innovations Spanning ...
Apple Launches Today at Apple Creative Studios to Provide Opportunities to Young Creatives
New HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Power Application Modernization for Critical Workloads and ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) on ...
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:59 Uhr
Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, June 24, to Discuss Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
22.06.21
Accenture Makes Strategic Investment in Digital Payments Company Imburse
21.06.21
Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Digital Strategy Consulting Services by the IDC MarketScape
21.06.21
Digital Innovation Is Essential to Meeting Healthcare Consumers’ Expectations Post-Pandemic, According to Accenture Report
18.06.21
Accenture Federal Services Wins $112 Million Task Order to Protect Federal Agencies from Cyber Breaches
18.06.21
Accenture Announces Intent to Acquire Strategy and Business Management Consultancy Exton Consulting
17.06.21
Accenture and Avanade Named to the Leaders Category in Worldwide Microsoft Implementation Services, According to 2021 IDC MarketScape Report
17.06.21
Accenture Makes Strategic Investment in Beamery to Transform Talent Recruitment and Management
15.06.21
Accenture to Acquire Engineering Capabilities from DI Square to Strengthen PLM and ALM Capabilities for Manufacturing Clients
14.06.21
Accenture Federal Services Opens Innovation Space at the University of Alabama in Huntsville