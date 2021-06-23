Sachem Capital Corp. Announces Offering of Preferred Stock

checkAd

BRANFORD, Conn., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”). The terms of the offering, including the number of shares to be offered and sold and the dividend rate are to be determined by negotiations between the Company and the underwriters. The Series A Preferred Stock has a private credit rating of ‘BBB’ from Egan-Jones Ratings Company, an independent unaffiliated rating agency. In addition, the Company plans to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of Series A Preferred Stock on the same terms and conditions to cover overallotments, if any.

The Series A Preferred Stock is expected to be listed on the NYSE American and to trade thereon within 30 days of initial issuance.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Janney Montgomery Scott LLC and William Blair & Company, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as co-manager for the offering.

Investors should consider the Company’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The preliminary prospectus supplement, dated June 23, 2021, and the accompanying base prospectus, dated June 17, 2021 (collectively, the “Prospectus”), which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), contain this and other information about the Company and should be read carefully before investing. The information in the Prospectus and this press release is not complete and may be changed. The Prospectus and this press release are not offers to sell these securities and are not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where such offer or sale is not permitted.

A shelf registration statement relating to these securities is on file with and has been declared effective by the SEC. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained in the following ways: by writing Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. at 640 Fifth Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10019, by calling toll-free 1-800-573-2541 or by sending an e-mail to: prospectus@ladenburg.com; by writing Janney Montgomery Scott LLC at 1717 Arch Street Philadelphia, PA 19103, by calling toll-free 1-800-526-6397 or by sending an e-mail to: prospectus@janney.com; or by writing William Blair & Company, L.L.C. at 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois 60606, by calling toll-free 1-800-621-0687 or by emailing prospectus@williamblair.com. Copies may also be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

