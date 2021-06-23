Community First Bank Selects Q2’s Digital Banking Platform

Community First Bank, located in Kennewick, Washington, specializes in business and consumer banking services. For more than 20 years, Community First Bank has provided financial expertise to business owners and the local community. Wealth management is a big part of Community First Bank’s organization and they have long operated on a separate banking system and separate wealth management system. A key strategic initiative that the bank is trying to accomplish is to provide its clients with a ‘single pane of glass’ to seamlessly access all of their accounts in one place.

“Traditionally, the relationship that bankers used to have with their clients was sitting across the desk or visiting them at their business. But the world is changing with the impact of digital technology. We now need to be able to provide services virtually with the same, or as close to the same, kind of relationship that we have when we’re working with our clients face to face,” said Jim Arneson, chief operating officer of Community First Bank. “So, we needed a partner that was flexible, who didn’t shy away from being able to add extra services and other functionality to the digital banking platform, to enable us to provide that personalized service. We chose Q2 not just because they are the early pioneers and frontrunners of digital banking, but they were also developing new innovative features and approaches at a rapid pace, which is very exciting to us. We look forward to a long and profitable relationship with Q2.”

“We are excited to partner with Community First Bank to deliver a seamless digital banking and wealth management experience,” said Matt Flake, Q2 CEO. “Community First Bank’s mantra is to be their clients’ financial partner for life. Since the day Community First Bank was founded in 1997, they have made a positive difference in the community and continue to build trust with local businesses and community partners. We’re committed to helping Community First Bank use technology across their business to better serve their clients in an increasingly digital world.”

About Community First Bank

Established in 1997, Community First Bank is based in Kennewick, Washington, with over $550 million in assets and operates five offices in Kennewick, Connell, Pasco, and Richland, Washington. Community First Bank provides personal and business banking, home loans, and wealth management services to customers who are predominately small- and middle-market businesses and individuals in Southeastern Washington State. https://www.community1st.com/.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

