checkAd

Community First Bank Selects Q2’s Digital Banking Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 15:30  |  18   |   |   

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced that Community First Bank of Kennewick, Washington chose Q2’s best-of-breed platform to deliver a unified digital banking and wealth management experience for its clients.

Community First Bank, located in Kennewick, Washington, specializes in business and consumer banking services. For more than 20 years, Community First Bank has provided financial expertise to business owners and the local community. Wealth management is a big part of Community First Bank’s organization and they have long operated on a separate banking system and separate wealth management system. A key strategic initiative that the bank is trying to accomplish is to provide its clients with a ‘single pane of glass’ to seamlessly access all of their accounts in one place.

“Traditionally, the relationship that bankers used to have with their clients was sitting across the desk or visiting them at their business. But the world is changing with the impact of digital technology. We now need to be able to provide services virtually with the same, or as close to the same, kind of relationship that we have when we’re working with our clients face to face,” said Jim Arneson, chief operating officer of Community First Bank. “So, we needed a partner that was flexible, who didn’t shy away from being able to add extra services and other functionality to the digital banking platform, to enable us to provide that personalized service. We chose Q2 not just because they are the early pioneers and frontrunners of digital banking, but they were also developing new innovative features and approaches at a rapid pace, which is very exciting to us. We look forward to a long and profitable relationship with Q2.”

“We are excited to partner with Community First Bank to deliver a seamless digital banking and wealth management experience,” said Matt Flake, Q2 CEO. “Community First Bank’s mantra is to be their clients’ financial partner for life. Since the day Community First Bank was founded in 1997, they have made a positive difference in the community and continue to build trust with local businesses and community partners. We’re committed to helping Community First Bank use technology across their business to better serve their clients in an increasingly digital world.”

About Community First Bank

Established in 1997, Community First Bank is based in Kennewick, Washington, with over $550 million in assets and operates five offices in Kennewick, Connell, Pasco, and Richland, Washington. Community First Bank provides personal and business banking, home loans, and wealth management services to customers who are predominately small- and middle-market businesses and individuals in Southeastern Washington State. https://www.community1st.com/.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

Q2 Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Community First Bank Selects Q2’s Digital Banking Platform Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced that Community First Bank of Kennewick, Washington chose Q2’s best-of-breed platform to deliver a unified digital banking …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Former STB Chief Economist, Dr. William Huneke, Believes CN/KCS Combination Will Enhance ...
Westwater Bringing Innovative Graphite-Processing Plant, Jobs to Alabama
Intel Makes Organizational Changes to Strengthen Execution, Innovation in Critical Business Areas
China NMPA Approves Tislelizumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Breakthrough HPE GreenLake Cloud Platform Innovations Spanning ...
Apple Launches Today at Apple Creative Studios to Provide Opportunities to Young Creatives
New HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Power Application Modernization for Critical Workloads and ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) on ...
GeoPark Board Issues Response to Letter From Former Chair
Cadence Advances RF Design with the Latest AWR Design Environment Platform
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.06.21
Q2 Named a “Best Places to Work” in Lincoln by the Lincoln Journal Star
09.06.21
Q2 Unveils New Innovation Studio Solution
07.06.21
Q2 Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer