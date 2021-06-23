The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

The Coca-Cola Company today announced it will release second quarter 2021 financial results July 21 before the New York Stock Exchange opens. The release will be followed by an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

The company invites investors to join a webcast for this event at www.coca-colacompany.com/investors. Downloadable files of the earnings call audio recording, as well as a transcript, will be available within 24 hours after the call on the company’s website.