FYEO Launches Publicly, Acquires Threat Intelligence Firm Intelliagg, Forms Advisory Board
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 23.06.2021, 17:15 | 18 | 0 |
NEW YORK (ots) - --News Direct--
FYEO Inc., a threat monitoring and identity access management platform, today
announced its exit from stealth mode with its first B2B product offering, FYEO
Domain Intelligence ("FYEO DI"), and the acquisition of threat intelligence firm
Intelliagg.
Incubated by enterprise technology and cybersecurity consultancy BTblock, FYEO
has been in stealth developing its platform to serve both the B2B and the B2C
markets. As its primary B2B offering, FYEO DI will provide domain, credential
and threat monitoring services to the enterprise and SMB market. The second
offering, FYEO Identity, will provide password management and identity
intelligence capabilities to both the enterprise and consumer markets and is set
for release in H2 2021.
FYEO Inc., a threat monitoring and identity access management platform, today
announced its exit from stealth mode with its first B2B product offering, FYEO
Domain Intelligence ("FYEO DI"), and the acquisition of threat intelligence firm
Intelliagg.
Incubated by enterprise technology and cybersecurity consultancy BTblock, FYEO
has been in stealth developing its platform to serve both the B2B and the B2C
markets. As its primary B2B offering, FYEO DI will provide domain, credential
and threat monitoring services to the enterprise and SMB market. The second
offering, FYEO Identity, will provide password management and identity
intelligence capabilities to both the enterprise and consumer markets and is set
for release in H2 2021.
As a leading threat intelligence company working with global enterprise clients
to control or evade data loss, reputational damage and targeted cybercrime
through the provision of machine learning-based intelligent threat detection,
the Intelliagg acquisition marks a significant advance for FYEO. In addition,
Intelliagg delivers a suite of professional and managed services dealing with
cyber threat intelligence and incident response management.
"The close fit between the offerings of FYEO and Intelliagg substantially
enhance our capabilities for current clients and is expected to drive greater
enterprise adoption," said Brian Gale, FYEO CEO and BTblock co-founder. "Looking
to the future, FYEO's active database of over 20 billion leaked credentials and
cracked passwords will provide immediate insight to businesses and complement
our expanded threat monitoring services."
Intelliagg's IP and code base have been integrated into FYEO DI with the goal of
elevating its automation capabilities for reporting and alerting FYEO DI clients
when threats might occur. FYEO DI clients are being supported by the BTblock
cybersecurity solutions and research practice as a managed services offering,
with Managing Director Mikael Björn directing enterprise client engagement.
"Through the Intelliagg acquisition, we both supplement the FYEO DI technology
stack and gain access to their expertise, industry knowledge and client base,"
said Thomas Olofsson, FYEO CTO and BTblock co-founder. "By leveraging BTblock
consulting relationships, we can quickly assess the needs firms have for both
FYEO DI and FYEO Identity and deliver immediate insight, preventative cyber
threat intelligence and necessary remediation action plans.
FYEO is also announcing the formation of an advisory board, with initial members
Scott J. Carlson (https://www.linkedin.com/in/scottcarlsoninfosec/) , Kudelski
Group Director of Global Architecture & Strategy, Head of Digital Asset
Security; and Ace St Germain (https://www.linkedin.com/in/acestg/) , Chief
Product Officer at GLHF.gg and former Head of Content Programming at Twitch, an
Amazon owned company.
To learn more about FYEO, visit http://www.gofyeo.com .
About FYEO:
FYEO is a threat monitoring and identity access management platform for
consumers, enterprises and SMBs. At FYEO, our core principle is that identity
protection through effective cybersecurity is a right. Our vision is to remove
the burdens of digital identity management and become the leading provider of
next generation credential management solutions for consumers and enterprises.
FYEO Domain Intelligence ("FYEO DI") provides domain, credential and threat
monitoring services, and FYEO Identity will provide password and identity
management services beginning in Q4 2021. For more information, visit
http://www.gofyeo.com .
About BTblock
BTblock, LLC is a technology and cybersecurity consultancy specialized in
providing end-to-end security and auditing solutions, with a focus on servicing
clients in the blockchain & cryptocurrency, financial and IoT sectors. BTblock
has performed end-to-end security reviews for several of the largest global
blockchain players as well as one of the world's largest manufacturers of
peripherals and software. BTblock enables ideation, validation, and
implementation in bringing innovations to market. For more information, please
visit http://www.btblock.io .
Contact Details
Kayla Perkins
+1 978-870-3598
mailto:kperkins@n6a.com
Company Website
http://gofyeo.com/
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/fyeo-launches
-publicly-acquires-threat-intelligence-firm-intelliagg-forms-advisory-board-3888
73175
2021 News Direct Corp.
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/4950352
OTS: News Direct
to control or evade data loss, reputational damage and targeted cybercrime
through the provision of machine learning-based intelligent threat detection,
the Intelliagg acquisition marks a significant advance for FYEO. In addition,
Intelliagg delivers a suite of professional and managed services dealing with
cyber threat intelligence and incident response management.
"The close fit between the offerings of FYEO and Intelliagg substantially
enhance our capabilities for current clients and is expected to drive greater
enterprise adoption," said Brian Gale, FYEO CEO and BTblock co-founder. "Looking
to the future, FYEO's active database of over 20 billion leaked credentials and
cracked passwords will provide immediate insight to businesses and complement
our expanded threat monitoring services."
Intelliagg's IP and code base have been integrated into FYEO DI with the goal of
elevating its automation capabilities for reporting and alerting FYEO DI clients
when threats might occur. FYEO DI clients are being supported by the BTblock
cybersecurity solutions and research practice as a managed services offering,
with Managing Director Mikael Björn directing enterprise client engagement.
"Through the Intelliagg acquisition, we both supplement the FYEO DI technology
stack and gain access to their expertise, industry knowledge and client base,"
said Thomas Olofsson, FYEO CTO and BTblock co-founder. "By leveraging BTblock
consulting relationships, we can quickly assess the needs firms have for both
FYEO DI and FYEO Identity and deliver immediate insight, preventative cyber
threat intelligence and necessary remediation action plans.
FYEO is also announcing the formation of an advisory board, with initial members
Scott J. Carlson (https://www.linkedin.com/in/scottcarlsoninfosec/) , Kudelski
Group Director of Global Architecture & Strategy, Head of Digital Asset
Security; and Ace St Germain (https://www.linkedin.com/in/acestg/) , Chief
Product Officer at GLHF.gg and former Head of Content Programming at Twitch, an
Amazon owned company.
To learn more about FYEO, visit http://www.gofyeo.com .
About FYEO:
FYEO is a threat monitoring and identity access management platform for
consumers, enterprises and SMBs. At FYEO, our core principle is that identity
protection through effective cybersecurity is a right. Our vision is to remove
the burdens of digital identity management and become the leading provider of
next generation credential management solutions for consumers and enterprises.
FYEO Domain Intelligence ("FYEO DI") provides domain, credential and threat
monitoring services, and FYEO Identity will provide password and identity
management services beginning in Q4 2021. For more information, visit
http://www.gofyeo.com .
About BTblock
BTblock, LLC is a technology and cybersecurity consultancy specialized in
providing end-to-end security and auditing solutions, with a focus on servicing
clients in the blockchain & cryptocurrency, financial and IoT sectors. BTblock
has performed end-to-end security reviews for several of the largest global
blockchain players as well as one of the world's largest manufacturers of
peripherals and software. BTblock enables ideation, validation, and
implementation in bringing innovations to market. For more information, please
visit http://www.btblock.io .
Contact Details
Kayla Perkins
+1 978-870-3598
mailto:kperkins@n6a.com
Company Website
http://gofyeo.com/
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/fyeo-launches
-publicly-acquires-threat-intelligence-firm-intelliagg-forms-advisory-board-3888
73175
2021 News Direct Corp.
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/4950352
OTS: News Direct
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0