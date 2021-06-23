FYEO Launches Publicly, Acquires Threat Intelligence Firm Intelliagg, Forms Advisory Board

NEW YORK (ots) - --News Direct--



FYEO Inc., a threat monitoring and identity access management platform, today

announced its exit from stealth mode with its first B2B product offering, FYEO

Domain Intelligence ("FYEO DI"), and the acquisition of threat intelligence firm

Intelliagg.



Incubated by enterprise technology and cybersecurity consultancy BTblock, FYEO

has been in stealth developing its platform to serve both the B2B and the B2C

markets. As its primary B2B offering, FYEO DI will provide domain, credential

and threat monitoring services to the enterprise and SMB market. The second

offering, FYEO Identity, will provide password management and identity

intelligence capabilities to both the enterprise and consumer markets and is set

for release in H2 2021.





As a leading threat intelligence company working with global enterprise clientsto control or evade data loss, reputational damage and targeted cybercrimethrough the provision of machine learning-based intelligent threat detection,the Intelliagg acquisition marks a significant advance for FYEO. In addition,Intelliagg delivers a suite of professional and managed services dealing withcyber threat intelligence and incident response management."The close fit between the offerings of FYEO and Intelliagg substantiallyenhance our capabilities for current clients and is expected to drive greaterenterprise adoption," said Brian Gale, FYEO CEO and BTblock co-founder. "Lookingto the future, FYEO's active database of over 20 billion leaked credentials andcracked passwords will provide immediate insight to businesses and complementour expanded threat monitoring services."Intelliagg's IP and code base have been integrated into FYEO DI with the goal ofelevating its automation capabilities for reporting and alerting FYEO DI clientswhen threats might occur. FYEO DI clients are being supported by the BTblockcybersecurity solutions and research practice as a managed services offering,with Managing Director Mikael Björn directing enterprise client engagement."Through the Intelliagg acquisition, we both supplement the FYEO DI technologystack and gain access to their expertise, industry knowledge and client base,"said Thomas Olofsson, FYEO CTO and BTblock co-founder. "By leveraging BTblockconsulting relationships, we can quickly assess the needs firms have for bothFYEO DI and FYEO Identity and deliver immediate insight, preventative cyberthreat intelligence and necessary remediation action plans.FYEO is also announcing the formation of an advisory board, with initial membersScott J. Carlson (https://www.linkedin.com/in/scottcarlsoninfosec/) , KudelskiGroup Director of Global Architecture & Strategy, Head of Digital AssetSecurity; and Ace St Germain (https://www.linkedin.com/in/acestg/) , ChiefProduct Officer at GLHF.gg and former Head of Content Programming at Twitch, anAmazon owned company.To learn more about FYEO, visit http://www.gofyeo.com .About FYEO:FYEO is a threat monitoring and identity access management platform forconsumers, enterprises and SMBs. At FYEO, our core principle is that identityprotection through effective cybersecurity is a right. Our vision is to removethe burdens of digital identity management and become the leading provider ofnext generation credential management solutions for consumers and enterprises.FYEO Domain Intelligence ("FYEO DI") provides domain, credential and threatmonitoring services, and FYEO Identity will provide password and identitymanagement services beginning in Q4 2021. For more information, visithttp://www.gofyeo.com .About BTblockBTblock, LLC is a technology and cybersecurity consultancy specialized inproviding end-to-end security and auditing solutions, with a focus on servicingclients in the blockchain & cryptocurrency, financial and IoT sectors. BTblockhas performed end-to-end security reviews for several of the largest globalblockchain players as well as one of the world's largest manufacturers ofperipherals and software. BTblock enables ideation, validation, andimplementation in bringing innovations to market. For more information, pleasevisit http://www.btblock.io .Contact DetailsKayla Perkins+1 978-870-3598mailto:kperkins@n6a.comCompany Websitehttp://gofyeo.com/View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/fyeo-launches-publicly-acquires-threat-intelligence-firm-intelliagg-forms-advisory-board-3888731752021 News Direct Corp.Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/4950352OTS: News Direct