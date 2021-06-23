checkAd

Pennsylvania American Water Encourages Customers to View New Water Quality Reports Online

Pennsylvania American Water’s annual water quality reports are now available online – with a fresh, new look. Also known as Consumer Confidence Reports, these reports are annual performance measures of the drinking water supplied by Pennsylvania American Water in comparison to the compliance standards established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Each report, which is issued for each of the company’s public water systems, provides information on where the water comes from, water tests conducted, substances detected in water and the levels of those substances.

The reports have a new design and format, making it easier for consumers to find information such as their source of supply, a summary of the laboratory testing conducted on the water and awards received by the water system. The reports also educate customers on what it takes to deliver safe drinking water and highlight the need to protect drinking water sources. The results found in these 2020 reports highlight the company’s commitment to providing high quality drinking water and meeting the challenges of source water protection, water conservation, environmental compliance, sustainability and community education.

“Pennsylvania American Water has an exceptional track record when it comes to delivering high quality drinking water, and we encourage our customers to find out for themselves through our latest water quality reports,” said Dan Hufton, director of water quality and environmental compliance at Pennsylvania American Water. “We changed the format, look, and feel of this year’s reports to really try to engage our customers in learning more about their tap water.”

Pennsylvania American Water’s water quality professionals perform millions of tests each year on the water before it leaves the company’s treatment plants, plus a significant number of tests in the distribution system. These tests include those that are mandatory for all U.S. water utilities as well as additional tests that are conducted voluntarily to strive for water that meets or surpasses the standards required by law as part of the company’s proud and voluntary participation in the national Partnership for Safe Water – an alliance of six prestigious drinking water organizations that promotes more stringent monitoring and testing practices to improve the quality of water delivered to customers.

“Pennsylvania American Water has earned 33 Directors Awards from the Partnership for Safe Water program, which is more than any other water utility in the nation,” Hufton continued. ““Our team of water experts work hard to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water service for our customers. The work that we do is our passion, and these awards are a testament to their expertise and dedication.”

The reports are searchable by customer zip code and available on Pennsylvania American Water’s website, pennsylvaniaamwater.com. Under Water Quality, select Water Quality Reports. In addition to viewing reports online, customers may also request a hard copy or language translation assistance by contacting the company’s customer service center at 1-800-565-7292. Information on accessing the company’s 2020 Water Quality Reports was included in all customers’ June bills and in a recent customer email campaign. The company also created a YouTube video on how to access the reports online and is promoting them via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

