checkAd

Herbalife Nutrition Wants You to Get Your Glow on With Their New Herbalife SKIN LycoGlow

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 00:30  |  25   |   |   

Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, expands its skincare line with Herbalife SKIN LycoGlow. The once-daily softgel helps give skin a natural glow and supports skin's texture and appearance for a smoother and more radiant look.* Formulated with Lycored Nutrient Complex For Skin (Tomato Fruit Extract), its plant-based ingredients help nourish the skin with nutrients and antioxidants and is designed to complement a holistic skincare routine. Herbalife SKIN LycoGlow provides the benefits of about four servings of tomatoes. The product combines lycopene, phytoene and phytofluene, found naturally in tomatoes, along with carnosic acid from rosemary extract to balance the skin’s response to sun exposure and environmental stresses.***

"Our new plant-powered supplement combines natural ingredients like tomato and rosemary extracts to support the skin's texture and appearance for a smoother and more radiant look*," said Ibi Montesino, senior vice president and managing director of North America Herbalife Nutrition. "We are expanding our line of plant-based skincare to meet the growing demand from consumers who value products from a company they trust."

The market for plant-based products is expanding exponentially as consumers increasingly seek products with ingredients infused with botanical ingredients. This reflects a consumer’s desire and demand for self-care products and practices with traditional roots. Herbalife SKIN LycoGlow is formulated with tomato extract and carnosic acid from rosemary extract which provide antioxidant activity.* Tomato extract and carotenoids support smooth, firm skin, and a radiant glow.*

"Unlike topical skincare products, Herbalife SKIN LycoGlow's tomato and rosemary extracts provide skin nourishment for both the face and body," said Laura Chacon-Garbato, Herbalife Nutrition director, Worldwide Nutrition Education and Training, and licensed esthetician. "The outer layers of the skin regenerate every 4-6 weeks, and our new daily supplement takes time to build up carotenoid levels in the skin to support its response to sun exposure.***"

Herbalife SKIN LycoGlow features carotenoids from tomato extract, which the body does not produce independently and may support skin radiance.* Carotenoids are responsible for giving fruits and veggies their vibrant hues. These pigments are some of nature's big-time antioxidants. Because our bodies do not produce them on their own, supplementation with carotenoids from tomato extract can support the body's response to sun exposure.***

This product is only available through Herbalife Nutrition independent distributors.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
 Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities worldwide.

For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

**This product is not a substitute for topical sunscreen. We recommend continuing your daily Herbalife SPF 30 product regimen.

Lycored Nutrient Complex is a registered trademark of Lycored, Orange, New Jersey.

Herbalife Nutrition Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Herbalife Nutrition Wants You to Get Your Glow on With Their New Herbalife SKIN LycoGlow Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, expands its skincare line with Herbalife SKIN LycoGlow. The once-daily softgel helps give skin a natural glow and supports skin's texture and appearance for a smoother and more radiant look.* …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cleveland-Cliffs Awarded by General Motors GM’s Supplier of the Year for Fourth Straight Year
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Kite Joint Venture - Fosun Kite - Gains the First CAR T-cell Therapy Approval in China
Second Sight Medical Products Announces Pricing of Public Offering
China NMPA Approves Tislelizumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Hepatocellular Carcinoma
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Sproutly Announces Filing of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
Wolverine Worldwide Announces Next Steps in Planned CEO Succession
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) on Behalf ...
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.06.21
Herbalife Nutrition Executives to Host Fireside Chat on Growth Strategies and Opportunities at Virtual Jefferies Consumer Conference
11.06.21
Herbalife Nutrition Education Scholarships Awarded by The American Society for Nutrition and The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics
25.05.21
Herbalife Nutrition Executives to Present Growth Strategies and Opportunities at Jefferies Social Selling Summit and Citi’s Day of Direct Selling Conference