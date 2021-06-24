checkAd

Insulet to Present New Clinical Data for Preschool Children and Adults using the Omnipod 5 System

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 12:00  |  66   |   |   

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod brand of products, today announced its schedule of events for the American Diabetes Association (ADA) Virtual 81st Scientific Sessions June 25 – 29, 2021.

Following the release of its initial pivotal trial results in March, Insulet will present new clinical outcomes data for preschool children with type 1 diabetes using the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5), the first tubeless automated insulin delivery system with the option for full control by a user’s compatible smartphone to simplify life for people living with diabetes. The Company will also report additional results from the Omnipod 5 pivotal study in people aged 6 through 70 years living with type 1 diabetes, including clinical outcomes after transitioning from multiple daily injections, the Company’s three-month pivotal extension study results that includes six months of system use, and quality of life and satisfaction data.

In addition, Omnipod System and Omnipod DASH System data and clinical outcomes for pediatric and adult patients with type 1 diabetes will be presented, for a total of eight oral and poster presentations at ADA.

The following is the schedule of Insulet clinical presentations:

Oral Presentations:

Saturday, June 26, 3:15 – 3:30 p.m.

70-OR Evaluation of the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System in Very Young Children with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) with Jennifer Sherr, Bruce W. Bode, Gregory P. Forlenza, Lori M. Laffel, Sue A. Brown, Bruce A. Buckingham, Amy B. Criego, Daniel Desalvo, Sarah A. MacLeish, David W. Hansen, Trang T. Ly, for the Omnipod 5 in Preschoolers Study Group

Saturday, June 26, 3:30 – 3:45 p.m.

71-OR Youth with Type 1 Diabetes and Their Parents Report Improved Quality of Life with the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System with Korey K. Hood, William H. Polonsky, Sarah A. MacLeish, Carol J. Levy, Lauren M. Huyett, Todd Vienneau, Trang T. Ly

Poster Presentations:

Poster 704-P Adults with Type 1 Diabetes Report Improved Quality of Life with the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System with Carol J. Levy, William Polonsky, Korey Hood, Sarah A. MacLeish, Lauren Huyett, Todd Vienneau, Trang T. Ly

Poster 709-P Improved Satisfaction and Perceived Usability with the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System Compared to Prior Therapy with Sarah A. MacLeish, William Polonsky, Korey Hood, Carol J. Levy, Lauren M. Huyett, Todd Vienneau, Trang T. Ly

Seite 1 von 3
Insulet Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Insulet to Present New Clinical Data for Preschool Children and Adults using the Omnipod 5 System Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod brand of products, today announced its schedule of events for the American Diabetes Association (ADA) Virtual 81st …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Awarded by General Motors GM’s Supplier of the Year for Fourth Straight Year
Kite Joint Venture - Fosun Kite - Gains the First CAR T-cell Therapy Approval in China
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
CCIV Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors With Losses ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Electronic Arts Acquires Playdemic, Makers of the Highly Successful Golf Clash Mobile Game, From ...
Teva Announces Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare Approves AJOVY (fremanezumab) Injection in ...
Wolverine Worldwide Announces Next Steps in Planned CEO Succession
Europcar Mobility Group Statement
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels