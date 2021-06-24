Insulet to Present New Clinical Data for Preschool Children and Adults using the Omnipod 5 System

Following the release of its initial pivotal trial results in March, Insulet will present new clinical outcomes data for preschool children with type 1 diabetes using the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5), the first tubeless automated insulin delivery system with the option for full control by a user’s compatible smartphone to simplify life for people living with diabetes. The Company will also report additional results from the Omnipod 5 pivotal study in people aged 6 through 70 years living with type 1 diabetes, including clinical outcomes after transitioning from multiple daily injections, the Company’s three-month pivotal extension study results that includes six months of system use, and quality of life and satisfaction data.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod brand of products, today announced its schedule of events for the American Diabetes Association (ADA) Virtual 81 st Scientific Sessions June 25 – 29, 2021.

In addition, Omnipod System and Omnipod DASH System data and clinical outcomes for pediatric and adult patients with type 1 diabetes will be presented, for a total of eight oral and poster presentations at ADA.

The following is the schedule of Insulet clinical presentations:

Oral Presentations:

Saturday, June 26, 3:15 – 3:30 p.m.

70-OR Evaluation of the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System in Very Young Children with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) with Jennifer Sherr, Bruce W. Bode, Gregory P. Forlenza, Lori M. Laffel, Sue A. Brown, Bruce A. Buckingham, Amy B. Criego, Daniel Desalvo, Sarah A. MacLeish, David W. Hansen, Trang T. Ly, for the Omnipod 5 in Preschoolers Study Group

Saturday, June 26, 3:30 – 3:45 p.m.

71-OR Youth with Type 1 Diabetes and Their Parents Report Improved Quality of Life with the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System with Korey K. Hood, William H. Polonsky, Sarah A. MacLeish, Carol J. Levy, Lauren M. Huyett, Todd Vienneau, Trang T. Ly

Poster Presentations:

Poster 704-P Adults with Type 1 Diabetes Report Improved Quality of Life with the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System with Carol J. Levy, William Polonsky, Korey Hood, Sarah A. MacLeish, Lauren Huyett, Todd Vienneau, Trang T. Ly

Poster 709-P Improved Satisfaction and Perceived Usability with the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System Compared to Prior Therapy with Sarah A. MacLeish, William Polonsky, Korey Hood, Carol J. Levy, Lauren M. Huyett, Todd Vienneau, Trang T. Ly