AECOM to provide program management services for New Jersey Turnpike Interchange 1 to 4 Widening Program

“We look forward to continuing to build upon our successful working relationship with the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and draw upon our experience managing large, complex capital programs, including our previous work on the Authority’s Interchange 6 to 9 Widening Program,” said Dan Faust, chief executive of AECOM’s U.S. East region. “Acting as an extension of the Authority, we intend to manage the program efficiently and transparently, utilizing our vast global resources and innovative tools to achieve the Authority’s vision.”

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that it has been selected to provide program management services for the New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s $1.1 billion Interchange 1 to 4 Widening Program. AECOM will provide program management, preliminary engineering, and environmental services for the project’s permitting, design, and construction phases.

The Interchange 1 to 4 Widening Program is intended to increase mainline capacity and expand interchange operations over a 36.5 mile stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike, decreasing congestion and improving environmental conditions throughout the corridor. AECOM’s role encompasses program administration, including the development of systems and controls to facilitate timely delivery; coordination and communication with stakeholders, including regulatory agencies, project partners, and the community; conceptual and preliminary design, including surveys and mapping, traffic analysis, stormwater management, and procurement assistance; and environmental services, including studies, investigations, and permitting for the program.

“We’re incredibly proud to support the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and play a role in delivering the largest capital program in its history in support of its mission to provide the highest quality of life for New Jerseyans,” said Drew Jeter, chief executive of AECOM’s global Program Management business. “As the NJTP’s program management consultant, our role in this important project brings together leading technical experts across our business to match the expectations of the Authority. The New Jersey Turnpike is a critical component to the economic vitality and environmental sustainability of the state, and we’re excited to bring forward the best of AECOM to help the Authority meet current and future demand.”