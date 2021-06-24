checkAd

Noble Roman's Engages Market Veteran Mike Cole for IR Assignment

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB:NROM), the Indianapolis based franchisor and operator of Noble Roman's Pizza and Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Mike Cole, President of Arma Advisory Services, to assist the company in gaining broader market exposure.

Mr. Cole brings over 25 years of financial market experience specific to the micro-cap universe and specializes in assisting undervalued micro-cap companies in gaining exposure to retail, high net worth and institutional investors. Mr. Cole's lengthy career includes positions within investment banking, trading and hedge fund management.

Mr. Cole commented, "Noble Roman's has tremendous potential ahead as they expand their Craft Pizza and Pub concept, leveraging the strong Noble Roman's brand. The restaurant level financial performance has been exceptional, and I look forward to helping the company gain awareness amongst the investment community as they continue to expand their Craft Pizza and Pub footprint as well as their non-traditional, pizza-focused foodservice segment."

Interested investors may contact Mr. Cole at 949-444-1341.

For Additional Information, Contact:
Media Information - Scott Mobley, President & CEO: smobley@nobleromans.com
Investor Relations - Paul Mobley, Executive Chairman: pmobley@nobleromans.com

The statements contained above in this press release concerning the Company's future revenues, profitability, financial resources, market demand and product development are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to the Company that are based on the beliefs of the management of the Company, as well as assumptions and estimates made by and information currently available to the Company's management. The Company's actual results in the future may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment, including, but not limited to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, competitive factors and pricing pressures, non-renewal of franchise agreements, shifts in market demand, the success of new franchise programs, including the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub format, the Company's ability to successfully operate an increased number of Company-owned restaurants, general economic conditions, changes in demand for the Company's products or franchises, the Company's ability to service its loans, the impact of franchise regulation, the success or failure of individual franchisees and changes in prices or supplies of food ingredients and labor and dependent on continued involvement of current management. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended.

Noble Roman's to Open New Craft Pizza & Pub in North-Central Indianapolis