checkAd

Keysight Technologies Joins Altium's Nexar Partner Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 15:45  |  42   |   |   

Altium, LLC (ASX:ALU), announces a strategic partnership with Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), a leading provider of electronic design, test automation, and measurement equipment. Keysight joins a growing group of Nexar partner organizations, including Arduino, Arrow, Avishtech, Diotech, Microchip, Samtec, Sintecs, and UltraLibrarian.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005379/en/

Keysight Technologies Inc., a leading provider of electronic design, test automation, and measurement equipment, joins Altium's Nexar ecosystem of electronics industry partners. (Graphic: Altium LLC)

Keysight Technologies Inc., a leading provider of electronic design, test automation, and measurement equipment, joins Altium's Nexar ecosystem of electronics industry partners. (Graphic: Altium LLC)

Keysight’s products encompass solutions across the electronics development lifecycle, including design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization. With annual revenues of $4.2B, the company serves a wide range of industries.

Altium’s Nexar platform provides partners access to the Altium 365 cloud-based ecosystem where PCB, electronics and mechanical designers, suppliers, manufacturers, and fabricators can access the tools, data, and community they need to create a printed circuit board or electronic product, from design through delivery.

“The partnership with Altium helps Keysight further grow their business while transforming the electronics design, development, and manufacturing process from isolated tool chains and disconnected processes into a streamlined, next generation workflow that is connected by a comprehensive data model for printed circuit boards,” Ted Pawela, Chief Ecosystem Officer at Altium, explains.

Faster Collaboration and Shorter Design Iterations at Any Stage in the Design Cycle

One of Keysight’s goals has been to streamline data sharing between electronic CAD tools and EDA simulation platforms, to quickly detect issues, and share findings among key stakeholders, at any stage of the electronics design cycle.

As a Nexar partner, Keysight will address Altium’s large community of designers with an integrated user-experience for signal and power integrity, within PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) software. PathWave ADS is used by engineers to verify signal and power integrity requirements, by means of channel simulation, circuit simulation and electromagnetic simulation - essential for high-speed consumer electronics, datacenter, RF microwave products, automotive, aerospace and more.

Seite 1 von 3
Keysight Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Keysight Technologies Joins Altium's Nexar Partner Program Altium, LLC (ASX:ALU), announces a strategic partnership with Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), a leading provider of electronic design, test automation, and measurement equipment. Keysight joins a growing group of Nexar partner organizations, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
CCIV Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors With Losses ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Europcar Mobility Group Statement
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Medical Properties Trust Agrees to Acquire Five General Acute Hospitals in South Florida
Analog Devices Announces $2.5 Billion Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility
Fiberon Partners With Industry Leader Breezesta to Offer Premium Collection of Outdoor Furniture
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.06.21
Keysight’s Test Solutions Selected by Bioenzymatic Fuel Cells to Understand the Behavior and Characteristics of Biofuel Cells
22.06.21
Keysight Enables HTC to Validate Performance of O-RAN Base Station Optimized for 5G Private Networks
21.06.21
Keysight Technologies to Showcase Test Solutions that Enable the Mobile Ecosystem to Innovate Next for 5G and Beyond at Mobile World Congress 2021
21.06.21
Analog Devices and Keysight Collaborate to Speed Development of O-RAN Solutions
17.06.21
Keysight Partners with 800 Gigabit Ethernet Ecosystem to Demonstrate Physical Design Validation Solution
16.06.21
Keysight’s Open RAN Test Solutions Selected by Auden to Validate Open Radio Access Network Solutions
15.06.21
Keysight’s New Network Benchmarking Solution Enables Mobile Operators to Verify Quality of Experience Across Multiple 4G and 5G Networks
14.06.21
Keysight Enables Samsung to Establish 5G Data Call Based on 3GPP Release 16 Specifications
10.06.21
Keysight Technologies Launches New B2B eCommerce Site
09.06.21
Keysight’s Multigigabit Automotive Ethernet Compliance Solutions Available at University of New Hampshire InterOperability Lab