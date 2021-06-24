Hop-on's Decentralized Social Media Platform DigitalAge Acquires Licenses to Pink Floyd's Another Brick in the Wall

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN) announced that limited licenses had been obtained to the musical works of more than 1.2 million artists, representing over 20 million works that can now be played through …

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN) announced that limited licenses had been obtained to the musical works of more than 1.2 million artists, representing over 20 million works that can now be played through digitalage.com, the company's new decentralized social media platform. This marks a major milestone in Hop-on's solution to the data portability provisions of GDPR and CCPA, providing a home for those who want to backup or transfer their social media from existing platforms.

Peter Michaels, CEO of Hop-on, shared, 'The day we signed our music rights license agreement is the same day that Pink Floyd's Rodger Waters announced to the world that he told Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to (expletive)-off and that Instagram could not use his song, Another Brick in the Wall.'

As a provider of personal online data storage, search and discovery, content protection, and monetization services, DigitalAge is creating a new global community where all members can flourish. The service aims to provide a feature-rich experience rivaling the entrenched walled gardens designed from the ground up to offer users a familiar social media look and feel while giving them full control over their own data.

Hop-on has released its promotional video to spread awareness of the platform and its content creators. It can be viewed at https://go.hop-on.com/tce.

Currently accessible to select pre-registered users, the website is now in alpha testing, with new features rolled out weekly. The decentralized platform features heavy use of artificial intelligence, blockchain, IPFS, FIDO2/WebAuthn, end-to-end encryption, peer-to-peer communications, and many other cutting-edge technologies.

The service aims to be accessible, fair, equitable, and transparent through innovative revenue generation and sharing models, community standards that promote free speech, knowledge discovery and open debate, and socially responsible algorithms that counter bias and echo chambers, de-emphasize the viral lottery, promote back catalog and evergreen content, and use deep learning to intelligently match creators, publishers, and advertisers with their raving fans and consumers, nurturing lasting and mutually beneficial relationships.