JAKKS Pacific Announces Partnership With the Heart Supply to Bring Skateboards to the Sporting Goods Aisle, While Giving Skateboards to Kids in Need

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), leading toy and consumer products manufacturer today announced the launch of skateboarding’s ‘do-gooder brand’ The Heart Supply’s groundbreaking signature collection of high-quality skateboards by industry maverick Johnny Schillereff (founder of Element Skateboards). The Heart Supply’s new innovative line of complete skateboards is tested and approved by their two Olympians and world class team-riders.

Johnny’s latest bold brand creation The Heart Supply was made from the same methodology and love for skateboarding that he applied into the fabric of Element. The mission of The Heart Supply is to make quality skateboards more inclusive, affordable and accessible; with a portion of proceeds used to give skateboards to kids.

The collection of completes will start with a limited edition release today available, for presale, only online. Each skateboard ships in a customized box with official Heart of Gold membership ‘Certificate of Authenticity’, autographed by skateboarding Olympians Jagger Eaton, Heimana Reynolds and The Heart Supply founder Johnny Schillereff.

Having one of the most popular and diversified skate teams in the world, which includes Olympians Jagger Eaton, Heimana Reynolds and YouTube sensation Chris Chann. The Heart Supply will offer premium pro and team ‘Ready to Roll’ skateboards at a friendly price; that are proudly endorsed by their likeminded and positive role-model team-riders (Jagger Eaton, Heimana Reynolds, Chris Chann, Rio Batan, Camp Schill, Paige Heyn, Koston Eaton and Mia Lovell).

In just a year’s time, since Johnny and his wife Kori launched The Heart Supply, it is already recognized as one of skateboarding’s most respected, charitable and top companies. Additionally, The Heart Supply will be opening their first philanthropic skate-park in the town of Xala, on the central coast of Mexico this summer. All the while, giving away more than a thousand new, quality, ‘Ready to Roll’ skateboards to kids in need around the world.

“I feel incredibly blessed to remain immersed in my deepest passion at this stage in my life, with my family by my side. My calling has always been to mentor, inspire and empower the youth through skateboarding and art. We are excited and proud to be expanding our reach to make skateboarding more inclusive, affordable and accessible - and get as many quality complete skateboards under kids’ feet as possible. By doing so, we increase the ability to nurture our team, grow skateboarding participation and give skateboarding to kids in need. More kids on skateboards indisputably sparks prosperity for our industry at large and all skateboarders alike. ‘Give Skateboarding’ is more than our mantra, it is our call to action,” said Johnny Schillereff, Founder of The Heart Supply.