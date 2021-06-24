Utz Brands Is Recognized for Its 100 Year Anniversary by Pennsylvania’s General Assembly

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ), a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, was recognized today by Pennsylvania’s General Assembly for its 100-year anniversary.

Dylan Lissette, CEO Utz Brands, Inc. accepts 100 Year Anniversary proclamation from York County Commissioner President Julie Wheeler. Source: Utz Brands, Inc.

Taking place at the prestigious fountain on Commonwealth Avenue behind Pennsylvania’s State Capital, the proclamation was led by Pennsylvania House of Representative’s member Kate Klunk (R-Hanover). Utz Brands was recognized and celebrated for its 100 years of service and its many contributions to Pennsylvania and local communities across the U.S. which its over 3,000 Associates live and work.

The Utz story began in Hanover, Pennsylvania, in a small-town kitchen. It was 1921. Bill and Salie Utz thought potato chips could be better. They believed potato chips should be made from clean and simple ingredients to bring out the natural flavor of farm-fresh potatoes. While much has changed and evolved over the past 100 years, Utz’s focus remains the same -- making fresh, crunchy and great tasting snack foods. The way Bill and Salie Utz intended.

“We are delighted to be recognized by Pennsylvania’s General Assembly,” said Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer, Utz Brands, Inc. “From humble beginnings to where we stand today, we are very proud of all that we’ve accomplished over the past 100 years. However, we remain even more excited about our Next Century of Growth as we continue to build an even better business into the future.”

Utz Brands snack foods can be found in leading retailers across the U.S. or available online at Utzsnacks.com. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using @UtzSnacks.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz, ON THE BORDER Chips & Dips, Golden Flake, Zapp’s, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian Brand, and TORTIYAHS!, among others.

After a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fifteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005963/en/