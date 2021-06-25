checkAd

PTON Deadline Alert   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors or June 28, 2021 Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.06.2021, 01:03  |  24   |   |   

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) (“Peloton”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Peloton securities between September 11, 2020 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Peloton securities during the Class Period may, no later than June 28, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/peloton-interactive-class-action-lawsuit?utm_sour ....

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Peloton Interactive!
Long
Basispreis 103,64€
Hebel 8,14
Ask 1,57
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 138,56€
Hebel 7,04
Ask 1,45
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Peloton provides interactive fitness products such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread+ and Tread, which include touchscreens that stream live and on-demand classes. Peloton also provides connected fitness subscriptions and access to all live and on-demand classes. Peloton launched the Tread+ treadmill in 2018. At that time, it was called the “Tread.” Peloton renamed its signature treadmill in September 2020 to “Tread +.”

The Class Period commences on September 11, 2020, when Peloton filed its annual report on a Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2020. Throughout the Class Period, the defendants asserted that the safety and well-being of its customers was a priority.

However, the truth was revealed on April 17, 2021, a day the market was closed, when the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (“CPSC”) issued a press release entitled “CPSC Warns Consumers: Stop Using the Peloton Tread+” alerting the public to dangers, including death, associated with the Peloton Tread+. In the press release, the CPSC warned “consumers about the danger of popular Peloton Tread+ exercise machine after multiple incidents of small children and a pet being injured beneath the machines. The [CPSC] has found that the public health and safety requires this notice to warn the public quickly of the hazard.” The CPSC further stated that it “is aware of 39 incidents including one death. CPSC staff believes the Peloton Tread+ poses serious risks to children for abrasions, fractures, and death. In light of multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under the rear roller of the product, CPSC urges consumers with children at home to stop using the product immediately.”

Seite 1 von 3
Peloton Interactive Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PTON Deadline Alert   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors or June 28, 2021 Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Pfizer Declares Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Intel Core Processors and Intel Bridge Technology Unleash Windows 11 Experience
Visa To Acquire European Open Banking Platform Tink
AWS Announces AWS BugBust—the World’s First Global Competition to Find and Fix 1 Million ...
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Benton and Sokoman Receive Permits and Commence Exploration at the Kepenkeck Gold Property in ...
Amazon and Asmodee File Joint Lawsuit Against Counterfeiters
FDA Accepts Application for Genentech’s Port Delivery System With Ranibizumab (PDS) for Treatment ...
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Provides Summary of the Transactions Slide Presentation
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.06.21
PTON Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Peloton Interactive, Inc. Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $200K of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 28, 2021
22.06.21
Bitcoin, Gamestop, Nvidia, Intel, AMD, Peloton, Match Group, Bumble, Iron Mountain - Opening Bell
18.06.21
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Peloton Interactive, Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K of Important June 28 Deadline in Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm – PTON
18.06.21
Peloton: Jetzt aufgepasst! 120% Chance! - HeavytraderZ
14.06.21
Peloton Interactive – lohnt sich ein Investment in den Sportgerätehersteller?
13.06.21
Weit weg vom Höchststand: Ist es an der Zeit, die Peloton-Aktie zu kaufen?
08.06.21
Maydorn: AMC, Blackberry, Windeln.de, BYD, Varta, Tesla, Livent, JinkoSolar, SolarEdge, TUI, Peloton
07.06.21
Opening Bell: Zoom Video, Peloton, Nvidia, Plug Power, Biogen, Tesla, Bitcoin, Microsoft
05.06.21
Peloton (PTON): Rücksetzer nach Rückruf! Jetzt Long-Einstieg?
04.06.21
HeavytraderZ: Peloton trotz Schwäche jetzt kaufen?