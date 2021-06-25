Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Peloton securities during the Class Period may, no later than June 28, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com ; or click https://www.ktmc.com/peloton-interactive-class-action-lawsuit?utm_sour ... .

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) (“Peloton”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Peloton securities between September 11, 2020 and May 5, 2021 , inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Peloton provides interactive fitness products such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread+ and Tread, which include touchscreens that stream live and on-demand classes. Peloton also provides connected fitness subscriptions and access to all live and on-demand classes. Peloton launched the Tread+ treadmill in 2018. At that time, it was called the “Tread.” Peloton renamed its signature treadmill in September 2020 to “Tread +.”

The Class Period commences on September 11, 2020, when Peloton filed its annual report on a Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2020. Throughout the Class Period, the defendants asserted that the safety and well-being of its customers was a priority.

However, the truth was revealed on April 17, 2021, a day the market was closed, when the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (“CPSC”) issued a press release entitled “CPSC Warns Consumers: Stop Using the Peloton Tread+” alerting the public to dangers, including death, associated with the Peloton Tread+. In the press release, the CPSC warned “consumers about the danger of popular Peloton Tread+ exercise machine after multiple incidents of small children and a pet being injured beneath the machines. The [CPSC] has found that the public health and safety requires this notice to warn the public quickly of the hazard.” The CPSC further stated that it “is aware of 39 incidents including one death. CPSC staff believes the Peloton Tread+ poses serious risks to children for abrasions, fractures, and death. In light of multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under the rear roller of the product, CPSC urges consumers with children at home to stop using the product immediately.”